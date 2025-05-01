Photo: UCLA star Lauren Betts' sister Sienna Betts gets presented with the Naismith All-American first team jersey  

Sienna Betts, the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025, according to ESPN's final rankings, signed for the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 11, 2023. The younger sister of the UCLA star Lauren Betts will join her next year, as she finished an impressive high school basketball career at Grandview.

Among plenty of accolades received by the 6-foot-4 power forward, Sienna Betts was also included in the Jersey Mike Naismith Girls’ High School First Team All-America. The news was shared on the official pages of the Naismith Awards and the UCLA Women's Basketball on Wednesday:

"𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 🏀Today we were honored to present Sienna Betts with her @jerseymikes Naismith Girls’ High School First Team All-America jersey 👏," the post was captioned.

In her final season, Betts led the Wolves to a 25-3 overall record and an unbeaten 8-0 record in the Colorado Section 5A/6A Centennial Basketball League, where they sit above Cherry Creek, Cherokee Trail and Arapahoe.

Furthermore, in the 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournaments, they defeated Horizon by a massive 72-30 scoreline on Mar. 1 in the first round. They faced the Rocky Mountain in the Sweet 16 Round and secured a 56-43 victory on Mar. 5.

In the Great 8 Round, the Wolves sealed a 54-34 win against Denver East on Mar. 8 to reach the Final Four. In a tight 39-35 match against Pine Creek in the Final Four on Mar. 13, they advanced to the State Championship match, where they secured a huge 61-39 victory on Mar. 15 to lift the trophy.

In four seasons at Grandview, Sienna Betts played 105 matches and averaged a double-double with 19.3 points, 4.1 assists, 14.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

She also averaged a double-double last season, scoring 23.0 ppg, grabbing 16.5 rpg, dishing out 4.9 apg, stealing the ball 2.3 times with 3.4 bpg in 28 matches.

Sienna Betts leads Team USA to a win against Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit

Sienna Betts was accompanied by other top prospects, including USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson, Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez, and Duke Blue Devils signee Emilee Skinner, among others, at the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 12.

Betts finished the game with 16 points on 8-for-14 shooting. She also grabbed nine rebounds, dished out two assists, stole the ball five times and had one block in the game.

Betts is the only player signed by the Bruins from the Class of 2025.

