PHOTOS: 5 star QB prospect Julian "JuJu" Lewis shares snippets from recruiting visit with Indiana Hoosiers

Julian "JuJu" Lewis has shared moments from his official visit to the Indiana Hoosiers. Lewis is a highly sought-after quarterback prospect in the class of 2025 and has already committed to the USC Trojans.

Lewis is ranked as the No. 16 overall talent and the No. 3 cornerback nationally by 247Sports. His recruitment by the Indiana Hoosiers was initiated by new head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, whose relationship with Lewis dates back to the latter's childhood.

Lewis made his official visit to Bloomington on the weekend of May 31 and he posted some snaps following the visit on his Instagram account. The quarterback was seen donning the Hoosiers' jersey, posing with a guitar, and showing off his quarterback skills.

The visit is part of a broader recruitment journey for Lewis. Despite his commitment, Lewis has kept his options open, evaluating each of his top four schools, including Indiana, Auburn, and Colorado.

However, luring Lewis away from the Trojans will be a tough task. The Trojans, under head coach Lincoln Riley, have a storied history of developing elite quarterbacks. They produced quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Julian "JuJu" Lewis' upcoming official visits

Julian "JuJu" Lewis has three official visits scheduled. He will visit the USC Trojans on June 7, the Auburn Tigers on June 14, and the Colorado Buffaloes on June 21. Lewis has already confirmed that the USC Trojans are his frontrunners. Despite USC's lead, Colorado has made a significant impression on Lewis, who has already visited Boulder twice.

“Colorado is the biggest name popping right now," Lewis said to On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

Colorado’s recent resurgence under head coach Deion Sanders and their aggressive recruitment strategy have put them on the map for him.

Lewis has accumulated 7,212 passing yards, 96 touchdowns, and only 14 interceptions over only two seasons. He boasted a 66.4% completion rate, throwing for 3,094 yards, 48 touchdowns, and just two interceptions during his sophomore season.

Julian "JuJu" Lewis earned several accolades that season, including the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year award and the Region Offensive Player of the Year award. The signal-caller recorded a 65.5% completion rate, amassing 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as a freshman. This performance earned him the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year award.