  PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe shares snaps from her beach vacation with her twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer before they head to Duke 

PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe shares snaps from her beach vacation with her twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer before they head to Duke 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Apr 26, 2025 16:57 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald's All American Boys Portraits - Source: Getty

Heading to the Duke Blue Devils next season, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were seen on vacation with their mother, CeCe Boozer. They were also accompanied by their girlfriends, Yva Lauren Cao and Gianna Torres.

CeCe Boozer, who goes by the Instagram username '3amigosmom,' shared a few stories on her Instagram story on Saturday featuring the Boozer twins and their GFs. Check them out below:

PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer&#039;s ex-wife CeCe shares snaps from her beach vacation with her twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer before they head to Duke (Image: IG/ 3amigosmom)
PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe shares snaps from her beach vacation with her twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer before they head to Duke (Image: IG/ 3amigosmom)
"Bahama mama," Boozer captioned her first story.
PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer&#039;s ex-wife CeCe shares snaps from her beach vacation with her twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer before they head to Duke (Image: IG/ 3amigosmom)
PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe shares snaps from her beach vacation with her twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer before they head to Duke (Image: IG/ 3amigosmom)

The third story saw all of them with their hands up in the air, as a pig photobombed their picture:

PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer&#039;s ex-wife CeCe shares snaps from her beach vacation with her twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer before they head to Duke (Image: IG/ 3amigosmom)
PHOTOS: Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe shares snaps from her beach vacation with her twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer before they head to Duke (Image: IG/ 3amigosmom)

The Boozer twins led their high school, the Columbus Explorers, to a 30-3 overall record in their final season. Furthermore, they also led the team to their fourth consecutive state championship, winning the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament in a dominating manner. They defeated all of their opponents by at least a 30-point margin.

They lifted the trophy on March 8 after defeating Windermere by a 68-34 scoreline. Furthermore, they also won the 2025 Chipotle Nationals after a 67-49 win against Dynamic Prep on April 5.

On3's Industry Rankings put Cameron Boozer in the second spot nationally and first in the power forward position and in Florida. His brother, Cayden Boozer, is ranked at the 21st spot nationally and fourth in the point guard position and in Florida.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer help Team Flight defeat Team Air at the Jordan Brand Classic

After playing the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2 and the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12, the Boozer twins represented Team Flight in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18.

They were accompanied by other top prospects, including Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony, Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament and Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries, among others.

The power forward scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists and stole the ball once in 17 minutes.

His brother recorded four points, two rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes. The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia next season.

