Photos: Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer shares snaps from preseason games ahead of his final year before Duke

The Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, are now in their senior year of high school. As the twins and the rest of the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers get ready for the 2024-2025 season, Cameron posted several images of himself during various preseason games. The Boozer twins are set to go to Duke right after graduating from high school.

Cameron Boozer wrote 0-0 in the caption as he goes on his "last ride" with the team. The post also got a reaction from his father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

"Let’s Get It 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽," said the former Utah Jazz star.

Carlos Boozer reacting to son Cameron Boozer's Instagram post (Source: Instagram/cameronboozer)

Both Cayden and Cameron Boozer officially signed with the Duke Blue Devils on November 15. They are following in the footsteps of their father at the school, as Carlos won the national title there in 2001. Cameron has also stated that he is helping out with the school's recruitment, though he is not talking about the details yet.

Power forward Cameron Boozer is the No. 2 ranked recruit for the class of 2025, only ranking behind Utah Prep's AJ Dybantsa. Meanwhile, his twin brother, point guard Cayden, is the No. 22 ranked overall recruit. There is some dispute whether he is a four-star or a five-star though, with On3, 247Sports, and Rivals listing him a four-star, while ESPN lists him as a five-star.

Cameron Boozer and Columbus to open 2024-2025 campaign vs. No. 3 ranked Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep

While Cameron and his Explorer teammates are hyping themselves up for their opener, it will be tough as they will face Prolific Prep, led by No. 3 ranked Darryn Peterson. That clash between the No. 2 and No. 3 of the Class of 2025 will happen on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Peterson is a Kansas commit and he will be backed by several four-stars, including Niko Bundalo, Winters Grady, Gabe Nesmith, and Obinna Ekezie Jr.

As for the Boozer Twins, they have another five-star on their roster, and it is small forward Caleb Gaskins (Class of 2026). They will also be backed by four-star 2026 recruit Jaxon Richardson, son of former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson.

The schedule for the Explorers is one of the toughest this season, with matches against Dynamic Prep, Gonzaga, Montverde, Notre Dame and Long Island Lutheran.

