Pic: Carlos Boozer’s son Cameron Boozer declares it a “great day to golf” as Duke signee inches closer to his college debut

After winning his fourth consecutive state title with the Columbus Explorers (Florida), Cameron Boozer, the son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will play for Duke next season. Off the court, the 6-foot-9 forward enjoyed his time playing golf on Sunday.

Cameron shared a picture from a golf course on his Instagram story.

PIC: Carlos Boozer’s son Cameron Boozer declares it a “great day to golf” as Duke commit inches closer to his college debut (Image: Instagram via @cameronboozer)

"Great day to golf," Boozer wrote.

Cameron will be accompanied by his brother, Cayden Boozer, with the Blue Devils. The Boozer twins finished an impressive senior high school basketball career Apart from winning the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, they also led the school to the Chipotle Nationals title.

In the quarterfinals, the Explorers defeated Wasatch Academy 76-62 on April 3. A late winner by Cayden, saw Columbus seal a tight 47-45 win over Brewster Academy on April 4.

In the national championship game against Prolific Prep on April 5, Cameron scored 11 points on 5 of 13 shooting, including 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. He also recorded eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes.

Cayden recorded 27 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal 32 minutes. He shot 9 of 14, including 2 of 3 from the 3-point arc, and converted all seven of his free throws to lead the Explorers to a 67-49 win.

They also received offers from top programs, including the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida State Seminoles, among others. However, they signed with Duke on Nov. 10.

Four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins joins Cameron Boozer's Duke Blue Devils

Duke coach Jon Scheyer received his fifth commitment in the Class of 2025. Sebastian Wilkins, the No. 47 prospect nationally (according to 247Sports), pledged to the program on Friday. The Blue Devils shared the news on their official Instagram account.

"Dreams 2 Reality 😈 We got another one ⚡️🔋⭐️👋💥 #DreamBiggest #TheBrotherhood," Duke captioned on Saturday.

It was the second commitment Duke received in two days, after Italian hooper from FC Barcelona, Dame Sarr. Additionally, four-star small forward Nikolas Khamenia from Harvard-Westlake School (California) will also join the team next season.

