Javian Osborne’s recruitment race is going down to the wire as he named Michigan and Notre Dame as his final two options. The Forney (TX) running back reposted Hayes Fawcett’s post on X on Wednesday, where he broke the news. Throwing the question to his fans on the platform, Osborne wrote:

“Notre Dame man 🍀🍀 or Michigan Man 〽️〽️.”

The post was met with several reactions, with fans urging Osborne against choosing Michigan, bringing up the Wolverines’ alleged violations.

“Pick the school without multiple level 1 violations and a chance to play in the post season!” one fan said.

“One of those schools has multiple NCAA and FBI investigations on going and the other doesn’t. Food for thought,” another fan said.

“I hope you pick Notre Dame! ND needs you! You get the best of both worlds in football and education! ND is a blue blood! Coach Freeman is building something special and I hope you can help build it! May the Lord guide your path and give you wisdom and understanding! God Bless you!” one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“You’d be absolutely insane to go to Michigan when they’re about to get absolutely rocked by the NCAA for cheating,” a fan said.

“ND, Michigan program has major issues," another fan said.

“Do you like cheating? All “Michigan men” do,” a fan said.

Where is Javian Osborne tending more towards?

A product of Forney High School in Forney, Texas, Javian Osborne was trending toward the Longhorns for most of his recruitment. However, the tide changed following former Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice’s exit to join the Detroit Lions. With the Longhorns gone from his list, many are projecting the Michigan Wolverines as the new favorites to land the blue-chip prospect.

However, Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman puts the Fighting Irish ahead of Michigan in the race. Similarly, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Notre Dame a 66% advantage in his recruitment.

Javian Osborne is the No. 8 running back prospect in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 97 overall prospect nationally, while he’s No. 14 in Texas.

Notre Dame’s 2026 class currently holds seven commitments and is ranked No. 13 nationally by On3.

