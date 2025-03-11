"Pickens and Dk gon be a problem": Football fans react to high school clips of new Pittsburgh Steelers duo DK Metcalf and George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a busy few days as they have landed multiple top players via trades. One of the players is Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf who was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks. He was traded by the Seahawks for a 2025 second-round pick.

Metcalf is reportedly signing a five-year, $150 million deal with the Steelers. The move will have him play alongside one of the league's best young receivers, George Pickens, who was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round in 2022.

There will be a lot of expectations from the duo of Metcalf and Pickensm who have been lighting it up since their high school days. SportsCenter's Instagram page shared high school highlights of both on Instagram, and fans were impressed by the duo's amazing performances.

"Gp had the same stare down since high school," one fan said.

"Everyone in the nfl was nice in hs," another fan wrote.

"Da CrashOut Bros," another fan commented.

Both were ranked in ESPN's top 300 lists in their classes.

"this about to be a nasty madden duo," one fan wrote.

"Nahh gp hs highlights gotta be studied," another fan commented.

"Pickens and DK gon be a problem for the league got two straight menaces on the same team," another fan said.

DK Metcalf was ranked No.84 in the country and was the 13th-best player at his position from the Class of 2016. George Pickens on the other hand, was ranked No.25 in the Class of 2019 and was the second-best wide receiver in the country, according to On3.

How good were DK Metcalf and George Pickens in high school?

DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He will join forces with George Pickens in Pittsburgh to form a fearsome duo.

Metcalf played at Oxford (Mississippi) High School. During his senior year, he racked up 1,455 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading his team to a record of 12-3.

George Pickens on the other hand, played for the Hoover Buccaneers in Alabama. He only played five games during his senior year and recorded 25 receptions for 654 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

DK Metcalf went on to represent Ole Miss and was the Seahawks' 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. George Pickens signed with the Georgia Bulldogs and won a national championship with them in 2021.

