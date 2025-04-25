PICS: 2025 NFL Draft prospect Dillon Gabriel gifts new uniforms to alma mater, Milinani high

Dillon Gabriel, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback, will be in the pool of players eligible for this year's NFL Draft. The quarterback declared for the draft but wasn't picked by any team in the first round. Gabriel had a fantastic 2024 for the Ducks, leading them to a 13-1 record.

Before his collegiate career, Gabriel had attended Mililani High School in Hawaii. He had a great career at Mililani, which gave him a chance to showcase his talent early on. Gabriel has now given back to his high school, gifting them new uniforms, as per Uni Swag's Instagram page.

"Dillion Gabriel hooks up @mhstrojans.athletics football team with new uniforms," read the caption of the post.

Dillon Gabriel racked up 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions last year for the Ducks and led them to Rose Bowl appearance against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks lost 41-21, but Gabriel's outstanding season made him one of the three finalists for the coveted Heisman Trophy.

The quarterback was ranked No. 679 in the country and was the 44th-best QB in the Class of 2019, as per On3. He was also the seventh-best overall recruit in the state of Hawaii.

Dillon Gabriel finished his high school career with 9,948 yards

The former three-star quarterback from the Class of 2019 had a great high school career. Dillon Gabriel finished his high school career with 9,948 yards and 105 touchdowns.

As a junior, Gabriel accumulated 2,344 yards and 30 touchdowns, leading his team to an unbeaten 14-0 record. He led the Mililani High School to a state title during his junior year after falling short at the last hurdle the previous year.

Gabriel bettered his previous campaigns in his senior year, racking up 3,754 yards and 38 touchdowns. His outstanding performances saw him win the Gatorade High School Football Player of the year in his state.

Dillon Gabriel received offers from top schools like Georgia, UCF, USC, Army and Hawaii. He enrolled in UCF on Dec. 19, 2018 and played there for three seasons. Gabriel led the UCF Knights to a 17-8 overall record.

The QB then transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners before finishing his career in Oregon last year. Gabriel finished his college career with 18,722 yards, 155 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, completing 65.2% of his passes.

