Pics: Christopher Columbus honors 2025 basketball seniors in style ft. Cameron Boozer

On 16th Jan, Christopher Columbus High School honored the Class of 2025 for their remarkable performance against Coral Park, resulting in a stellar 91-35 win. Columbus High praised the achievers at Senior Basketball Night and congratulated the Boozer twins and Michael Feenane.

With that, renowned twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer have added another accolade to their trove.

Tom Kruczek shared a post on X about it:

"Earlier this week, we honoured the Class of 2025 seniors att Senior Basketball Night! Congrats Julian DeArmas (Team Manager), MJ Feenane, Cayden & Cameron Boozer- 3 straight FHSAA State Championships! #CPride #Adelante," the post read.

After the game, Cameron unlocked a record-breaking achievement, completing 2,000 career points in his high school career. To celebrate this victory, the sneaker enthusiast was presented with custom-painted gold sneakers by high-profile shoe designer and 2002 Alumni, Marcus Rivero.

Boozer twins Cameron and Cayden sign multi-year NIL deal

Moreover, boosting their NIL deals, Cameron and Cayden Boozer partnered up with Leaf Trading Cards on Saturday. The company is based in Dallas and produces trading cards and sports collectibles for sports enthusiasts.

In an interview with Forbes, the Boozer twins spoke about their new deal.

Cameron expressed delight and called it a dream come true.

"Having my own trading card is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid. Partnering with Leaf makes that dream a reality, and I’m excited to bring this moment to life, Cameron said.

Moreover, Cayden also shared his enthusiasm and called this step a major milestone.

"I’m excited to work with Leaf and capture our journey through trading cards. This partnership is a major milestone for me, and I’m grateful to share this experience with my brother by my side, Cayden remarked.

This recent partnership is more than just an NIL deal. It is the first time that twin high school prospects have signed an NIL deal of such magnitude with a trading card company.

The most crucial element is the new legality of this NIL deal. Until July of last year, Florida high school athletes couldn't get paid through endorsements as per Florida law, but things have changed since then.

Board of Education Chairman Ben Gibson spoke about this new legislation amid concerns about student-athlete safety, per NBC Miami.com.

"This could be a great opportunity for some student-athletes, but we want to make sure they do it in a manner that they are protected and not exploited,” Gibson said.

It comes with its own caveats. High school athletes are still prohibited from participating in paid on-field activities, hiring agents, and receiving awards not approved by the athletic association.

Moreover, student-athletes who have transferred after starting a season will be prohibited from making NIL deals for that particular season. Students can't use school or team identifiers as part of their deal or endorse their partnership during school-sponsored events. They are prohibited from signing deals linked to adult entertainment, gambling, and firearms among other things

