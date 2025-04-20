Pics: Fans show up in large numbers for Palos Verdes HS state championship parade

Blue, sun-lit sky, students swarming around in red and white jerseys in large numbers: that's how Palos Verdes' (California) parade was on Saturday.

The event was part of the celebration for the Sea Kings' athletic achievements after clinching the state titles in tennis, volleyball, football and golf.

"A championship parade celebrating Palos Verdas High School's state titles in tennis, volleyball. football, and golf will take place on Saturday, April 19," City of Palos Verdes Estates captioned on Facebook.

The football team's official X account expressed gratitude to every participant who showed up to cheer on Palos Verdes.

"Thank you to everyone who showed up for our State Championship parade! Amazing turnout supporting all 5 of our state champs!" @seakingfootball tweeted.

The parade was scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at PV Drive and the surrounding area and covered Cloyden Road, Paseo Del Mar, Yarmouth Road and Lunada Bay Park.

The police department provided escort services to oversee traffic and safety requirements.

Fans show up in large numbers for HS state championship parade via X (image credit: x/seakingfootball)

Palos Verdes football coach Guy Gardner wins 2024 LA Rams High School Football Coach of the Year

The Palos Verdes High School football team is second in the Bay League, with a 3-2 record. The top spot was clinched by Inglewood High School at 5-0. In California, the Sea Kings are No. 42, with an 11-5 overall record for the 2024-25 season.

Guy Gardner is their coach and leads a team of eight other assistant coaches to create a well-oiled machine to train young athletes. On Jan. 6, Gardner won the Rams Coach of the Year award. The LA Rams gives the award to honor high school coaches.

"Congratulations to our 2024 LA Rams High School Football Coach of the Year. Caoch Guy Gardnar from Palos Verdes High School," Rams in the community captioned.

The Sea Kings roster includes Ricky Hernandez, Justin Rodriguez, Jake Beavers, Lincoln Beamer, Douglas Stewart, and Caleb Munoz, among others.

They are 9-1 in their last 10 games, including a 55-19 victory over the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos.

