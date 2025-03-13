"Play for Prime": Fans react to Deion Sanders FaceTiming Colorado's four-star CB target

Four-star cornerback Dorian Barney backed out of his commitment to Alabama in November. Since then, the Carrollton High School (Georgia) standout has emerged as a top target for Deion Sanders and Colorado in the 2026 recruiting class.

Ad

While multiple head coaches hit the road to recruit top targets, Coach Prime has a reputation for not making personal visits to prospects. However, he does recruitment in his way by virtually connecting with them. On Tuesday, Barney experienced that firsthand with a FaceTime call from Sanders.

"Prime time!!! I appreciate the great conversation and the time with @DeionSanders #SkoBuffs 🦬," Barney posted on X with a screenshot of the conversation.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Buffaloes fans quickly flooded the comments to make their pitch for Barney to join the program.

"Play for Prime," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"🦬🦬🦬🌟🌟🌟🔥🔥🔥‼️‼️‼️ We want you in Boulder, CO star! @1dorianbarney," one wrote.

"Cmon now DB #DBtoDBU," one wrote.

"We love to see it DB. Come on and get to Boulder and have those conversations on the regular. CU soon," one wrote.

One key factor in Colorado’s pursuit of Barney is his past connection with Buffaloes freshman and five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, his former teammate at Carrollton.

Ad

"You will love it here!" one wrote.

Barney was named a 2026 Polynesians Bowl All-Star on Tuesday. He is Georgia's No. 17 recruit and the No. 14 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Colorado makes Dorian Barney's top 12 list

Last month, Dorian Barney narrowed down his list to 12 schools. Colorado made the cut, joining Texas A&M, Penn State, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Ad

Barney plans to take additional visits before making his college decision, and his criteria for choosing a school begin with building strong relationships.

“I'm going to have relationships with all the schools that I have interest in," Barney told Irish Sports Daily. I'm going to try my best to have the strongest relationship with the coaching staff, but that's going to be the hard part. "

Ad

As a top-level player, "development" is another thing that will be working in Barney's recruitment. He also wants to ensure his future school aligns well with his values and culture.

“How's the culture out there? How are the students? How is it out there? And life after football. How can the university help me after football? How can the staff, not even just the staff, but just the university overall, how can that help me after football?”

While Colorado meets many of his criteria, the program still has work to do to gain momentum in his recruitment. For now, his home-state team, the Georgia Bulldogs, remains the leader.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback