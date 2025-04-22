"Plays like 11 from Stranger Things": Hoops fans react to NBA star and ex-Kentucky "Boy Wonder" Tyler Herro's high school clips

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro may be an NBA star now, but he was not always as fly with the basketball as he is today. He went to Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wisconsin, where he received state honors, and then became a standout at Kentucky.

Videos of his high school 15U AAU days have surfaced to show that he was indeed a star in the making back then as well. He played for Wisconsin Playground in the AAU circuit back then and showed glimpses of what he would become.

This throwback video of him posted on Instagram has gotten many fans talking. Despite his evident skills, fans were more interested in how he looked on the court at the time. Many fans soon pointed out that back then, Herro looked more like the character 11 from "Stranger Things", played by Millie Bobby Brown.

"Bro plays like 11 from stranger things 😭," said one fan.

"That’s Eleven from Stranger Things," another commenter pointed out.

"He looks literally the same just all grown up. That’s crazy dudes a beast though 🔥," another person added.

There were also some who commented on how well he played in high school, while others just criticized him.

"Never has been or never will be a savage. He plays a children’s game for a living. Lol tf wrong with you 😂," one critic pointed out.

"It’s just all different and people who know. Know," said another commenter.

"Didn't Lebron punk this dude after he tried to act tough? 🤣🤣" said another critic.

Fans react to Tyler Herro during his 15U AAU days in Wisconsin (Source: IG/ courtsidefilms)

Herro has been helping carry the Miami Heat alongside Bam Adebayo ever since Jimmy Butler was traded to Golden State. He has been averaging 26 points per game in the last ten games.

How good was Tyler Herro during his senior year of high school?

Herro played for Whitnall High School in all four years of his high school career. He played his best high school season during his senior year, averaging 32.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 steals per game, and he shot over 50% from the field.

In addition, Herro also scored over 2,000 points in his entire high school career and was named to the First Team All-State.

He initially committed to Wisconsin before his junior year, but soon decommitted after John Calipari, who was still the head coach of Kentucky back then, watched him play at Whitnall. He then decommitted and became the "Boy Wonder" of Kentucky.

