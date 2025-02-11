"Please come to Iowa": Hoops fans react as No. 2 2026 prospect Kate Harpring goes off for 29 points in high school playoffs 

Kate Harpring has led Marist School back to the playoffs in Georgia and is poised to win another state championship for the War Eagles. The daughter of former NBA player Matt Harpring, the No. 2 ranked overall from the Class of 2026 led the War Eagles to their first playoff victory over Clarkston on Monday, dropping 29 points en route to a 74–10 win.

On Monday, Overtime WBB posted images of Harping from the game and captioned the post:

"Another state title comin soon @kateharping26."

Trending

Fans reacted to the post, with a few Iowa fans wanting the 2026 five-star player to pick the Hawkeyes.

"Please come to Iowa, Kate," one Hawkeyes fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

"Hawkeye nation is ready to cheer loudly for you!!!! (Pls come so i can attend every home game)," another Iowa fan wrote.

"@southeastallstars. Very. Own. Kate. Harpring," one wrote regarding her AAU team, the Southeast All-Stars.

Some fans dropped fire emojis in reaction to Harping's playoff performance on Monday.

Fans react to No. 2 prospect Kate Harpring scoring 29 points in playoff performance (Source: Instagram/ overtimeselect)

Harpring and the Marist School War Eagles will next face the St. Pius X Catholic Golden Lions on Thursday.

Marist School is seeking a back-to-back state title win. Last season, Harpring led the team to a Class 6A championship game, where they beat North Paulding 67–48 in the final.

Marist has the top seed in Region 5-5A but is No. 2 in Class 4A. The team has a 34-2 record after its playoff win on Monday.

Kate Harpring is also a tennis champion aside from a state title-winning basketball star

In addition to being a state champion and a five-star basketball player, Kate Harpring is a singles tennis star in Georgia. She is a two-time state champion and No. 1 singles player in her school.

However, the basketball star says she still loves basketball and the camaraderie the sport brings.

“I love being part of team sport and having teammates you can bond with,” Harping said, via AJC.com. So, basketball is my team sport, and tennis is my individual sport.”

Harpring is still a junior, so her decision regarding which school to attend is not expected to be revealed anytime soon. However, the 5-10 guard has offers from Georgia Tech, Connecticut, Tennessee, Iowa, LSU, Alabama and Georgia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback