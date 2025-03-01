Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards has always got fans buzzing with her brilliant performances, game in and game. Once again, she had fans talking on Friday, but this time, it wasn't because she was dominating her usual high school competition. Instead, Edwards was turning heads at the OTE staff run, where she put her elite skills on full display.

Ad

Overtime Select, via their official Instagram page, shared a video of Edwards during the staff run, and as expected, it has attracted a number of reactions from fans.

Ad

Trending

While many fans praised Edwards' talent and performance, others saw it as the perfect chance to pitch their favourite college program to the No. 4 ranked junior:

"Pleaseeeeeeee become a gamecock 😌 the chemistry between her and Fulwiley 😮‍💨." One fan said.

"@Oliviyah.edwards Kim Mulkey said holla at her #lsu." Said another.

Other fans simply admired Oliviyah's skills and reacted to her performance in the video:

Ad

"She's got the goods!" One fan said.

"Stg she the type of female you can't go easy on 😂 been keepin up for a min. I'm rdy for 2026 ngl." Said another fan.

"Come on she be on this time." Another said.

"Nah Big Oh is like that for sure 😤." Said another.

"Pleaseeeeeeee become a gamecock": Hoops fans react as elite prospect Oliviyah Edwards showcases her skills at the OTE staff run. (Image via Instagram @oliviyah.edwards)

Exploring which college program might have the highest chance of landing Oliviyah Edwards

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards is one of the most sought-after girl high school basketball prospects at the moment. She currently holds 26 college offers, including offers from top programs like LSU, Kentucky, North Carolina, USC, Washington, South Carolina, Oregon State and Florida, among others.

Ad

According to On3 prediction, there's no clear favourite yet in the race to secure Edwards' commitment. Washington is only ahead with a 5.9% chance. Next in line are Oregon State and Oregon, with 5.1 and 4.4% chances, respectively.

Edwards has already made unofficial visits to a couple of these colleges, namely Tennessee, USC, and South Carolina. She's yet to go on any official visits, and according to her, she currently doesn't know when she'll make her decision yet:

Ad

Speaking to On3 Sports in January, she said:

"Some schools are wanting me to book closer to my decision date. I don't know when I'm going to decide yet, so we haven't booked anything."

With a year of high school basketball left, she definitely still has a lot of time to make her decision. If she keeps up her level of brilliance, she might even still be getting more offers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback