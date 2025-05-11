"Pony’s dropping bags again!" Fans react as Brian Kelly's LSU loses commitment of four-star WR to SMU

Four-star wide receiver Jakai Anderson flipped his commitment from LSU to SMU on Saturday. The standout from McDonogh 35 (Louisiana) had previously been committed to Brian Kelly's program since June.

Fans criticized the move of the 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver, linking it to a NIL deal from the Mustangs.

"Pony’s dropping bags again!" one wrote.

"Must of a been a big bag $$$," another wrote.

"That D Town bag is Large," one tweeted.

"Flippin your commitment from one of the WRU’s for a bag is dumbo behaviour," one wrote.

Anderson is the No. 216 prospect in the country, the No. 33 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 8 prospect in Louisiana, according to On3. He initially chose LSU over offers from Georgia Tech, Memphis, Tulane and UTSA, although that commitment lasted less than a year.

"What is going on in Slidell?" one fan commented.

"What’s happening at WRU 🤔," a fan said.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Anderson recorded 57 receptions for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added 151 rushing yards and four scores on 16 carries, plus 518 return yards and seven touchdowns.

Anderson is considered a versatile threat in the slot, who is capable of running, catching over the middle or stretching the field vertically. His strong performance at OT7 in Dallas this spring reinforced his ability to excel against elite competition.

LSU and SMU's 2026 class update following Jakai Anderson's commitment

Jakai Anderson's move to SMU marked LSU's first flip in the 2026 recruiting cycle. It is a big win for Mustangs wide receivers coach Rob Likens, as no one saw it coming.

Anderson joins fellow four-star recruits Aljour Miles and Xzavier Barnett in SMU’s wide receiver group for 2026. The Mustangs have nine total commitments in the class and are No. 24 in the national rankings.

Anderson’s flip leaves the Tigers with nine committed players in their 2026 class. Despite the loss, they remain No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 2 in the nation, due to a lineup that includes multiple five-star commits such as wide receiver Tristen Keys, defensive lineman Richard Anderson and cornerback Havon Finney.

Besides Keys, LSU has two other wide receivers in the 2026 class: four-star prospects Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby.

