Five-star cornerback Dijon Lee is set to visit the University of Alabama on June 21, and his excitement for the visit is high. In an interview with BamaOnLine recruiting editor Andrew Bone, Lee expressed his admiration for the Crimson Tide's football program and the strong relationships he has built with the coaching staff.

"I got a great relationship with coaches, you know, it's a great place to be and probably the best football program ever," Lee said. "The relationship with the coaching staff kind of goes back a while when they were at Washington."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Alabama's head coach, Kalen DeBoer, will have the daunting task of continuing Nick Saban's legacy . But DeBoer is ensuring that Alabama remains a top destination for elite defensive talent, and Lee thinks the head coach's effort will result in a good aftermath.

"I feel like they're gonna be able to win like always," Lee answered when asked about Alabama's potential in Tuscaloosa.

Lee's previous visit to Tuscaloosa in late April left a lasting impression. Last week, he shared his positive experiences with the same outlet.

“It went good. It was a great visit,” Lee said (via on3). “Connecting with the coaches really well. I had a great time out there. Connected really well with the players. Got to know Zabien Brown a little bit better. Talked with Domani [Jackson]. I just had a great visit.”

A significant part of Lee's visit included spending time with Alabama cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist. He praised Linguist's extensive coaching background, including his experience with the Dallas Cowboys and as a head coach.

Dijon Lee narrows down the top college choices to four

Dijon Lee has trimmed his list of potential college football programs to four. Besides Alabama, his top schools are Georgia, Washington, and Texas A&M.

Georgia and Washington have been consistent contenders for Lee's service, holding their spots from his previous list in January. The Bulldogs and the Huskies will welcome him for official visits on June 14 and May 31, respectively. Texas A&M will also host him on June 14.

Lee has been a standout performer since his sophomore year at Mission Viejo High School. In 2022, he recorded 32 tackles, including two for loss, three pass breakups, and two interceptions. His performance was instrumental in leading Mission Viejo to the CIF Championship Game.

Lee is ranked as the No. 30 overall recruit in the class of 2025 and the fifth-ranked cornerback, according to On3. He is the top recruit in California for his class.