"Proud to have been a small part of your journey": HS football powerhouse IMG Academy hails Cam Ward on his overall No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft 

On Thursday, IMG Academy camp alumnus Cam Ward was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans. IMG congratulated the quarterback on Instagram.

"The pick is in!! Huge congratulations to former IMG Academy camper @camward on being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft— 1st overall pick! We are proud to have been a small part of your journey during your time at IMG Academy Camp. Wishing you continued success at the next level at @titans," IMG captioned.

In his high school career at Columbia High (Texas), Ward registered 2,261 yards, 17 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and 94.2 Y/G. In 2018, he won the MaxPreps Player of the Game award.

Ward's football journey is a story of determination and resilience. Being a zero-star prospect in high school, he wasn't offered a Division 1 scholarship, and he decided to enroll at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. However, his hard work and grit garnered him attention. Ward recorded nearly 7,000 yards and 71 touchdowns in a season-and-a-half.

He transferred to Washington State, where he amassed another 7,000 yards and 61 touchdowns in 61 games. He declared for the 2024 NFL draft but changed his mind and transferred to the Miami Hurricanes, where was was named ACC Player of the Year and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Dallas Cowboys selected IMG Academy alumnus Tyler Booker as the No. 12 pick

Tyler Booker, a product of IMG Academy, was selected No. 12 by the Dallas Cowboys. He became the sixth offensive lineman drafted in the NFL from IMG Academy and the seventh alumnus selected in the first round.

IMG has former players picked in the first round in six consecutive years. It listed Booker's achievements and the academy's NFL draft record over the years.

In 2020, Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz was selected at No. 24 by the New Orleans Saints. The following year, Greg Newsome went to the Cleveland Browns as the No. 26 pick. In 2022, it was Evan Neal (No. 7), and in 2023, Nolan Smith was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as the No. 3 selection.

Last year, J.C. Latham and J.J. McCarthy were selected as the No. 7 and No. 10 picks by the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

IMG has stood out as the premier football institution, churning out the most NFL draft picks, boasting a total of 21 selections in the last decade, followed by St. Thomas Aquinas with 16.

