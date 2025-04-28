"Proving grounds right here": Kevin Durant shares a bold message for his Nike EYBL team as they receive custom KD kicks 

Phoenix Suns' star Kevin Durant showed support for his team, Team Durant, in the Nike EYBL Session 1 event in Phoenix, Arizona. The two-time NBA champion's U16 Team features some extremely good prospects, including No. 1 player in the 2027 Class, Baba Oladotun.

Ad

Furthermore, the 6-foot-11 small forward also made an appearance in a video uploaded on YouTube by De La Villa Productions on Sunday. Durant talked to the players and the importance of the EYBL:

"Welcome to Arizona, man. I want to come show y'all love, y'all start this season off, I know how important this time is," Durant said. "That you get to play this, the proving grounds right here. Most of the players that come out of here, do their thing, they are going to end up in the NBA. It's that simple, so I want to welcome y'all here to Arizona and start the EYBL." (Timestamp: 11:21)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Durant also gave them customised KD sneakers:

"I got some pairs of those (shoes) for everybody in here, so add to your collection or start your collection. I got something for you, so good luck the rest of the way, keep riding man, I'll be here watching."

Team Durant's Baba Oladotun already has interest from 22 programs across the nation. These include offers from top colleges like the UCLA Bruins, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Kentucky Wildcats and USC Trojans, among others.

Ad

He led his school to a 23-2 overall record and a 7-1 record in the Maryland Section Montgomery County - East Basketball League, where they sit above Sherwood, Springbrook and Richard Montgomery.

After receiving a bye in the first round of the 2025 MPSSAA Boys Basketball State Championships (Maryland) on Feb. 28, Blake defeated Damascus by a 66-55 scoreline on March 4 in the second round. However, they were knocked out in the third round on March 6 after a 55-47 loss against Sherwood.

Ad

Rocky start for Kevin Durant's Team Durant in the Nike EYBL

Kevin Durant's team sees itself at the ninth spot in the standings with a 1-2 overall record. The team started its EYBL run with an impressive 73-56 win against Boo Williams at the Arizona Athletic Grounds - Court 3 on Friday.

However, they lost their last two games against Expressions and PSA Cardinals. Their second match on Saturday against Expressions went into overtime, where Team Durant was outscored by three points. The match finished 68-64 in favour of Expressions.

They also suffered a 76-67 loss against the PSA Cardinals on Sunday. They will now face JL3 on May 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More