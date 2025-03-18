"Put him in the league": Hoops fans react as BYU signee AJ Dybantsa drops double-double to propel Utah Prep to a victory

No. 1-ranked BYU signee AJ Dybantsa returned to court on Sunday, taking on No. 3 seed Winston Salen during the Grind Session Men's World Championships quarterfinal at Haskell Indian Nations University. The small forward dropped 32 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in an 88-75 win.

Teammate Anthony Felesi added 19 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in that big win at the Grind Session Men's World Championships. Adriel Nyorha led Winston Salen with 21 points, five rebounds, six assists, and one steal.

Utah Prep entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed and this performance against the No. 3 seed has many fans talking, some of whom are asking that he enter the NBA already.

"He play with so much confidence like it’s very paced and even on both ends , I’d say draft him mid season and put him in the league rn," said one fan.

"Dude looks like a 90s/2000s player sent through a time machine 🔥 TOUGH," another fan opined.

"Yea he went crazy, he looks league ready now but that year in college is gonna make him a monster." said another person.

More people were impressed with him, with some making the usual comparisons with current or former NBA players.

"He reminds me of a 6’9 remix version of Kobe when he was in HS…very similar movement," said another person.

"AJ is really nice but the lack of team defense by the opponents is hilarious," another commenter pointed out.

"Oh yea, byu is about to be so nasty next year.," another commenter noted.

Hoops fans react to AJ Dybantsa's double-double performance vs. Winston Salem (Source: Instagram/ slam_hs)

AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep in Grind Session Men's World Championships vs. familiar foe

After the quarterfinal win against Winston Salem, AJ Dybantsa and the Utah Prep Athletes have made it to the Grind Session Men's World Championships Final Four. Their next opponent, however, will be a team that has beaten them before, Fort Erie.

Previously, Fort Erie defeated Utah Prep during Grind Session Toronto in November, 72-70. The school was led by four-star Tristan Beckford who tallied 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists against the Athletes.

If Utah Prep defeats Fort Erie, they will play the winner of the Prolific Prep vs. DME Academy game. Both games will be played on March 22, with the finals following on March 23.

