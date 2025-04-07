Raven Johnson high school stats - A look back at South Carolina star's early basketball career

South Carolina 5-foot-9 guard Raven Johnson was on the losing side in Sunday's NCAA final against UConn. The Gamecocks lost 82-59, with Raven only managing two points, one assist and seven rebounds.

Raven Johnson's college basketball career hasn't quite taken off as expected, largely due to injuries. She had to redshirt her freshman year after suffering a season-ending left knee injury.

So far, her college performance hasn't mirrored the dominance she showed in high school. Her best scoring season in the NCAA came last year when she averaged 8.1 points per game, but this season, that number has dropped to 4.1.

As a high school freshman, Raven Johnson averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game, leading her Westlake high school team to a state championship. In fact, Raven and the Westlake team won four consecutive state championships, as she got one each in her sophomore, junior and senior years, respectively.

As a sophomore, Raven averaged 17.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game. This performance won her the MaxPreps Player of the Year Award in 2018-19 season.

Raven ended her junior year averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.3 steals per game. Her senior year was quite similar. She averaged 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

Raven Johnson's high school career was also filled with personal accolades. She won the Atlanta Tip-Off Club Miss Georgia Basketball in 2020 and 2021 and was also named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-Classification Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

Raven Johnson also won the Naismith Prep Player of the Year in her senior year, as well as the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year. At the time of her recruitment, Raven was the No.2 ranked player in the ESPN Class of 2021 top 100 ranking.

Raven Johnson made hisory as the first girl to play in a boys' All-American game at the Iverson Classic

Raven Johnson, who was the No. 2 ranked WBB prospect and No. 1 ranked point guard in 2021, made history by becoming the first-ever girl to play in a Boy's All-American Game. The 5-foot-8 point guard featured in the 2021 Iverson Classic at Memphis, Tennessee.

Speaking on the historic moment and her performance among the boys, Raven said:

"It means a lot that I get to represent for the girls. Just putting out there that girls should get the same publicity as boys… I feel like I did good. I held my ground when I was out there. The moves that they were doing, I'm definitely going to steal those and take with me."

Raven also played in the McDonald's All-American game but with the girl's team. She went on to South Carolina for her college basketball career, choosing the Gamecocks over UCLA, Louisville, Georgia, etc.

