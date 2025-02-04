"Ready to see her with JuJu (Watkins)": Hoops fans react to 5-star USC commit Jazzy Davidson's 28-point performance

Jazzy Davidson delivered a dominant performance on Saturday, dropping 28 points as Clackamas Cavaliers steamrolled Nelson High School from Happy Valley, OR 88-49.

Overtime Select shared highlights of her standout game on Instagram, captioning the post:

"She is a McDonald's All-American for a reason. 😤”

The five-star USC signee put on a show, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it already envisioning Davidson alongside USC star JuJu Watkins.

One wrote:

"Ready to see her with JuJu just off this one video. I have to keep up. 🤦🏾‍♂️"

Another compared her smooth and tough game to WNBA star DeWanna Bonner, saying,

"Her game looks like DeWanna Bonner, smooth and tough! 🔥🔥🔥.".

Others simply called her:

"Tufffffffffffffff work."

"Tuff asf"

"She is nice 🔥.".

One fan summed it up best:

"I call this dynasty building.”

Davidson, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2025 class per 247Sports, has been making waves all season. The 6-foot-1 small forward joined the 2,000-point club earlier, cementing her legacy at Clackamas. She was also named to the 2025 McDonald's All-American West Team and is a three-time Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Jazzy Davidson's commitment to USC Trojans in September has fans dreaming of her pairing with JuJu Watkins, the No. 1 player from the 2023 class. Watkins, who made her college debut in November 2023, was a high school phenom herself, averaging 27.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists as a senior.

Her 60-point explosion on senior night etched her name in the history books as the second-highest single-game scorer in area history.

Former Clackamas Coach Praises Jazzy Davidson's Impact On The Game

Jazzy Davidson has been a force throughout her basketball career. In 2023, she dominated the court, averaging 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 2.5 assists per game, earning the Mt. Hood Conference Player of the Year award.

She led her school to an undefeated season and their first-ever state championship. Her success wasn’t limited to high school, as she also helped Team USA win gold at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, where she put up 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Former Clackamas High School girls basketball coach Tom Cole praised Davidson’s stellar high school career:

“In my opinion, Jazzy is the most transformational player our state has seen in the last two decades. Her physical attributes combined with her talent and ability to impact the game in so many aspects make her a truly special player,” Cole told Gatorade.

With Jazzy Davidson set to team up with another basketball phenom, JuJu Watkins, USC is poised to leave a lasting impact in the coming seasons.

