"Real MOM Sh*t": Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares a heartfelt message in support of mothers across the world 

Laura Govan, mother of the USC commit Alijah Arenas and the former wife of the ten-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is a basketball mom. Her younger son, Aloni Arenas, is making waves as a middle school player. Her elder daughter, Izela Arenas, plays college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals.

Her younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, is coming off a stellar season for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. Govan, who is seen posting highlights and achievements of all her kids on Instagram and visiting their games in different states. This time, the American TV personality shared a heartfelt message in support of the mothers:

Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares a heartfelt message in support of mothers across the world (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"Real M O M Shit ...," Govan captioned her story with red hearts as she tagged all her kids.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) uploaded her story as a post:

"Gil's ex has a sweet message for all the moms across the world! Her kids are great examples of her parenting. All of them A-grade hoopers!!" he captioned the post.

"So, let me explain. Just because I want you, for all the moms, who support moms, the real moms anyway. But this sh*t ain't no joke. You all have no idea the running around it takes and some of the things we do just to make sure that your kids are straight," said Govan.

She continued, "It's almost 2 A.M. East Coast time. And when I tell you, I've been running. I still got pickups at the airport, drop offs and everything else you could imagine. But yeah, man, when you all see moms doing their thing, not that I want a pat on my back, but for those who deserve a pat on their back, give it to them. It's needed. Some of us don't want a da*n cape, we want a nap. So be easy on the moms, the real ones."

Laura Govan flies to Dallas and shares the sold-out crowd for her daughter's college basketball game

Govan travelled to see her daughter, Izela Arenas, and the No. 7 Cardinals' match against No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs. She took to Instagram to share the long queue waiting outside the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Laura Govan flies to Dallas and shares the sold out crowd for her daughter's college basketball game (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

"Sold out. I ain't never, a day in my life, waited in the line. Today's the day. Today's the day. There's hundreds of people out here. There's like eight of these lines that look like this," said Govan in the first story.

Govan's eldest son, Alijah Arenas is also set to take part in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday.

Say what you will, but Laura Govan is the epitome of supporting kids in their endeavors.

