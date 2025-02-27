Unranked guard Chris Komin's performance was the silver lining in St. John Bosco's 58-51 loss to the Roosevelt Mustangs in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California) on Tuesday.

Komin scored 19 of the team's 51 points and was seen creating trouble for Roosevelt defenders. He converted tough fadeaway shots and 3-pointers and also displayed impressive footwork to finish in the paint despite contact. Highlights of his game were published by the famous basketball page 'Ballislife':

"Underrated Chinese American Guard Chris Komin is Super TOUGH! 😤 @chriskomin_. Chris dropped 19 points in a tough loss to Roosevelt, where can you see the sleeper playing at next year?! 👀👀," the post was captioned.

Hoops fans took to the comments section to react to his performance, calling him underrated:

College hoops fans react to “underrated” guard Chris Komin’s 19 pts output despite loss vs. Roosevelt

"Really slept on," commented a fan.

"One of the most Underrated players in SoCal," a fan called Komin underrated.

Another fan could not believe that he is unranked, "why's he unranked really? dude's got silky smooth skills and plays really well. I heard he had an offer too but not sure where from? Even seen this guy dunking in his freshman year I guess. Really, no program for him?"

More fans joined the conversation in the comments section:

"this isn't the 1st highlight I saw of Chris and I'm pretty sure it won't be the last one either. ygs got really good skills and tricks up his sleeve, still dk how he's unranked. One of the most underrated players and has delivered consistently for John Bosco. Can anybody tell me if he has any offers because he does deserve them for sure," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "All around threat 🔥🔥🔥"

Oklahoma commit Daniel Odom also commented, "Cold."

Chris Komin talks about St. John Bosco

The 6-foot-2 guard grew up in Cypress, California, and joined St. John Bosco in 2021. The senior has played 66 matches for the school and is averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

He talked about St. John Bosco, commending coach Dunn in a conversation with TheBraveNews:

“Upon meeting Coach Dunn and getting a tour of the school, I instantly felt a sense of family in the school. I knew I had found a home,” Chris said.

Chris Komin has not committed to any college yet.

