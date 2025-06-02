Rebook's first-ever HS NIL signee, Nate Ament, shares how Tennessee HC Rick Barnes appealed to the "Christian aspect" of his life

No. 4-ranked class of 2025 prospect Nate Ament kept fans, analysts and college programs on edge before he announced his college commitment in April. The 6-foot-10 forward, who was Reebok's first-ever high school NIL signee, was the last top-ranked recruit to announce his commitment.

Ad

At the time, Ament listed Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville and Tennessee as his final five before ultimately choosing to join the Tennessee Volunteers.

In a short documentary video posted on his Instagram on Monday in collaboration with Spalding, Nate Ament opened up about a moment that stuck with him during one of his conversations with Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes. According to him, one simple gesture from the coach spoke directly to the Christian side of his life.

Ad

Trending

"My faith inspires me every day." Ament said. "I went to dinner one time with Coach Barnes right before I committed, and he had brought in a little glass jar a mustard seed. Jesus said, If you have the faith the size of a mustard seed, you can move mountains. You know, that Christian aspect of my life, he kind of spoke to me."

Ad

Ad

Ament has always been open about his faith, making it clear that he strives to reflect his beliefs in everything he does, both on and off the court.

"I would like to say that I, you know, got this joy from the game and love the game from Jesus." Ament said.

"I just pray every day that I can portray that faith in the best way possible anytime I'm on the court, anytime anyone's watching me, competing, working hard, playing for the name on the back of my jersey, but playing for the name on the front of the University of Tennessee."

Ad

In the video, the forward also spoke about the deep connection he feels with the game of basketball. He shared his love for the sport and emphasized his determination to keep working hard, not just to chase his dreams but to make everyone who believed in him proud.

"I'm always connected to basketball, no matter where I am," Ament said. "It's kind of who I am. It kind of has shaped my identity, sacrifice, and hard work. I would just say I'm chasing my potential. I'm chasing who everyone thinks that I can be."

Ad

I want to prove those that are around me right, prove those that don't believe wrong. When I'm playing basketball, I don't really have much on my mind. I love the game so much, for me, just being kind of the process and falling in love with it."

The Manassas VA. native recently concluded his high school basketball career at Highland High School in Warrenton, Virginia. He is now set to join the Tennessee Volunteers alongside fellow class of 2025 prospects DeWayne Brown and Amari Evans.

Ad

"It was a no-brainer for me." 5-star Tennessee signee Nate Ament on his NIL deal with Reebok

Popular sportswear brand Reebok made its entry into the high school NIL scene in 2024, and they kicked things off by signing none other than five-star prospect Nate Ament as their very first athlete partnership.

According to Ament, the NIL deal with Reebok was a no-brainer for him after he found out more information about the brand.

Ad

"Obviously I didn't really know about Reebok," Ament said (Timestamp: 0:55), "I don't know about much clothing brands, to be honest. But once I did my research, a little bit of research on their products, the management, the people they've brought in, it was really just a no-brainer for me. I feel like they have a spectacular clothing line, insane people around them, it matched my circle."

Ad

Nate Ament reportedly holds a NIL valuation of $1.3 million. He also has an NIL deal in place with Fanstake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More