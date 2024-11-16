Recruiting analyst gives major update on five-star CB commit DJ Pickett's commitment status with LSU

Five-star cornerback commit DJ Pickett made a trip to Baton Rouge last weekend to see the LSU Tigers' game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is hitting the road to see the school play for the second week in a row.

Ahead of his trip for No. 21 LSU's game against Florida in Gainesville on Saturday, On3's Steve Wiltfong provided an update on Pickett's recruitment status with Brian Kelly's program.

"I think that DJ Pickett is going to sign with LSU based on everything I am hearing," Wilfong said on Thursday. "Look, he was at LSU this past weekend for the win against Alabama and saw an opportunity to come in and maybe make an early impact in Baton Rouge."

Wiltfong made a mistake, though, as LSU actually fell to 42-13 against Alabama last weekend. But the loss didn’t hurt his recruitment, and Wiltfong also added that Pickett would visit the Tigers game against Oklahoma on Nov. 30, which is just five days ahead of the early signing period on Dec. 4.

DJ Pickett’s visit to the LSU-Florida game will be part of a star-studded recruiting environment. Other five-star recruits expected at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium include Ohio State cornerback commit Na’eem Offord, Oregon wide receiver commit Dallas Wilson, Texas wide receiver commit Jaime Ffrench and Florida State offensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

Why Miami couldn't flip DJ Pickett from LSU

DJ Pickett is the nephew of former Miami defensive end Booker Pickett as well as cousin to the school's freshman edge rusher, Booker Pickett Jr. Besides this family connection, the Hurricanes coaching staff also did their best to flip him from LSU, but he stayed true to his original decision.

"[LSU] is just the place I feel I can grow the most and fulfill my dreams," Pickett told ESPN.

For Pickett, LSU’s storied history of elite defensive backs played a huge role in his decision. Legends like Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson and Derek Stingley Jr. have established LSU as "DBU," which heavily influenced the Florida native. His strong relationship with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond played a big role as well.

"Me and Corey Raymond have a good bond," Pickett said. "I'm a big relationship guy. And LSU is DBU. Playing defensive back there is a blessed spot to be in."

Pickett also looks forward to joining forces with LSU’s five-star quarterback commit, Bryce Underwood. While Michigan continues to push to flip Underwood, LSU remains confident in keeping both players locked in for the future.

