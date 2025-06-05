Recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi names Caleb Holt, Antonio Browne and more as top Adidas Euro Camp standouts

Top recruits Caleb Holt, Anthony Thompson and Australian hooper Antonio Browne made ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi's "Biancardi's Best" list from the Adidas Euro Camp. The list consisted of 21 players from the USA, Australia, Serbia, France, Germany, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Senegal and Brazil.

Ad

Biancardi posted the list on Instagram on Wednesday.

"My best from the #adidaseurocup. @adidasbasketball," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

In the final game, Adidas 3SSB Select defeated the NBL Next Stars 84-77 on Monday. Holt, the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2026 ( per On3's Industry Rankings), finished with a game-high 19 points and was named MVP.

He shot 7-for-16 from the field, including 3-for-7 from behind the arc, and converted both shots from the charity stripe. Holt also recorded three assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block in 30:19 minutes.

Ad

For the Next Stars, Notre Dame's Abdou Traore finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. He shot 45.5% and converted all five free throws in 25:17 minutes.

Holt will enter his senior year at Grayson High School (Georgia). Last season, he led the Rams to a 28-4 record and a 12-0 record in the Georgia Section AAAAAA Region 4 Basketball League. However, their journey to the state title ended in the Final Four, after they were defeated 68-53 by Wheeler on March 1.

Ad

Caleb Holt also won a gold medal for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Auburn leads the race to sign Caleb Holt

Caleb Holt, who ranks second in the shooting guard position and first in Georgia, has received offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, LSU and more.

According to On3's Industry Rankings, Auburn leads the race to land Holt with a 35.9% prediction, followed by Ole Miss with a 21.1% chance and Alabama with a 13.7% probability.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has taken only one official visit to Ole Miss. However, he has taken plenty of unofficial visits to Auburn. He still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More