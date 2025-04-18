Recruiting analysts call USC commit Jazzy Davidson to be the "most complete player" in the 2025 high school class

Five-star USC signee Jazzy Davidson, who was previously ranked No. 3 in the ESPNW rankings, has now taken the No. 1 spot.

Ad

The updated rankings, which were released on Wednesday, saw former No. 1 Aaliyah Chavez drop to third, while UCLA signee Sienna Betts maintained her second place.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Davidson's rise to No.1, ESPN recruiting analyst Shane Laflin described Davidson as the most complete player in the 2025 class:

"Davidson is the most complete player in this class. A floor general who makes others better, she is comfortable in the lead guard spot and taking over the scoring.

"She is long and bouncy at 6-1, glides to the rim and elevates gracefully when attacking. She has extensive playmaking experience, and is used to the pressures that come with the role."

Ad

Laflin also described Davidson as a high-IQ player who assists, rebounds, and defends reasonably well:

"Davidson is also a high-assist player who rebounds very well for a guard. She has a high IQ when it comes to cutting and moving without the ball and finding post ups and easy slashing opportunities to score. Defensively, she is used to guarding opponents' best players, including perimeter players."

Ad

Jazzy Davidson ended the just-concluded season with an average of 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

She led the Clackamas Cavaliers to a 27-3 season record, with a first-place finish in the Oregon Section 6A Mt. Hood Basketball league. She also led the team to the state championship game, which they unfortunately lost to Tualatin.

Notably, Jazzy Davidson occupied the No. 1 spot in the ESPN rankings. In the same vein, Aaliyah Chavez was first place for the entirety of their senior year untill now.

Ad

Alongside an impressive season with Clackamas, Davidson had an incredible outing at the McDonald's All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit.

Interestingly, she played alongside both Sienna Betts and Aaliyah Chavez on the same team in both games. She will also be playing alongside both players on the Girls Team Flight at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic which takes place on Friday.

Jazzy Davidson shone at the McDonald's All-American Games and Nike Hoops Summit

Five-star USC signee Jazzy Davidson showed immense quality at the McDonald's All-American Games and Nike Hoops Summit. Surrounded by top talents, she didn't just hold her own; she proved she was one of the best in the country.

Ad

Jazzy Davidson represented the girl's West team at the McDonald's All-American game. She delivered 12 points and six rebounds, helping Team West to a 104-82 victory.

At the Nike Hoops Summit, Davidson also stuffed the stats sheet with 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks. She was crucial in Team USA's 88-78 victory over the world all-stars team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More