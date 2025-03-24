Recruiting battle between Oregon Ducks or Georgia Bulldogs heats up as 5-star QB Jared Curtis announces his commitment date

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has announced his recruitment date, according to an On3 report on Monday. He will announce his commitment on May 5. The top QB prospect disclosed the date to close his recruitment a day after teasing an announcement on his Instagram story. The Nashville (TN) quarterback set a timer on his story with the caption,

“News soon.”

Jared Curtis' Instagram story

With the top prospect’s commitment date set, a showdown between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs is underway. The two programs survived several cuts to the list of offers held by Curtis.

He received 40 offers, according to 247Sports, initially committing to the Bulldogs on Mar. 23, 2024. However, he reopened his commitment on Oct. 17, cutting down his focus to four schools: Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina and Auburn.

Curtis’ announcement of his commitment date is coming after a week of visits to Oregon and Georgia. While he initially planned to visit all his top schools, he decided to end his recruitment early, focusing solely on Georgia and Oregon.

The battle to sign Curtis is between familiar adversaries, as Dan Lanning previously worked under Kirby Smart at Georgia before getting hired by the Ducks. Lanning was Smart’s linebackers coach and then his defensive coordinator before exiting Athens.

Jared Curtis’ mother impressed with Oregon visit

According to estimations by On3 analyst Steve Wiltfong, the Ducks seem to be in the lead in the race for Jared Curtis. Following Curtis’ visit to Eugene, he wrote,

“I think the Ducks have the momentum right now, but if you’re Oregon, you’re worried that he’s about to spend three days in Athens. Curtis’ mother, Barbara, also spoke highly of the Eugene visit.”

Barbara Curtis seemed pleased with his son’s visit to Oregon. She told On3,

“It was a great visit. We had a great time! And learned a lot about what he’s building. It was great to fellowship with the coaches and staff.”

While Oregon and Lanning have recently gained momentum in Curtis’ recruitment, the Bulldogs can lean on the length of their relationship with him.

Jared Curtis got one of his earliest college offers from Georgia, a program that left a lasting impression on him and initially earned his commitment. Although he reopened his recruitment, the Tennessee native has kept the Bulldogs at the top of his options, showing his deep affinity with the program.

