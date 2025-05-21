Recruiting Insider Adam Finkelstein shares report on 3 standout Class of 2026 hoopers from the Adidas 3SSB event at Iowa 

247Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, shared his take on top hoopers from the Adidas 3SSB Circuit in Iowa. These included Class of 2026 prospects, No. 18 Taylen Kinner, No. 98 Cameron Williams and No. 5 recruit Caleb Holt (as per On3's Industry Rankings).

Finkelstein shared a carousel of images in collaboration with 247Sports on Tuesday on Instagram:

"These were some of the top players from my weekend in Iowa at @3ssbcircuit," the post was captioned.

While reporting about Taylen Kinney, he said:

"Taylen Kinney showed why he is an elite scoring & playmaking lead guard this weekend. Had the pull-up game cooking, super creative with his handle, & was a legit threat at all 3 levels."

He also commended Cameron Williams:

"Cameron Williams is in the midst of a major ascension. Loved what I saw from the Compton Magic big man this weekend in Iowa."

He also talked about Caleb Holt's power in the Adidas 3SSB:

"Caleb Holt led Game Elite to a perfect 4-0 weekend while changing the game on both ends. Has power, explosiveness, motor, and still plenty of runway to keep taking the game to new levels."

At the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, Kaylen Tinney's Wildcat Select sits at the third spot with a 7-1 overall record. They are scoring 73.9 points per game and conceding 62.0 points per game.

In their latest 69-59 win against Dream Vision on Sunday, Tinney scored 29 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 2-for-6 from the three-point line. He also grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and converted 9 of 10 of his shots from the charity stripe.

Cameron Williams' Compton Magic has a 6-2 record, while averaging 69.4 ppg and conceding 58.8 ppg. Their last match against MBC ended in a 65-59 win, where Williams scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out one assist, stole the ball twice and had two blocks. He shot 7-for-9 from the field and an impressive 4-for-5 from behind the arc.

Caleb Holt's Game Elite remains unbeaten at the Adidas 3SSB

Along with the Boston Amateur Basketball Club 3SSB, it is Caleb Holt's Game Elite that has an 8-0 record in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

They have defeated New Heights, New World 3SSB, Phenom High School Basketball, Upward Stars 3SSB, Austin Rivers SE Elite 3SSB, Mass Rivals 3SSB Boys, IU and Brookwood Lu Dort Elite.

They sealed a 67-52 win in their last match against Lu Dort Elite, where Holt dropped 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals. He shot 9-for-13 from the field, 1-for-2 from behind the arc and converted all four of his free throws.

