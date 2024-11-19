  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Recruiting insider gives disappointing update on five-star IOL Solomon Thomas' commitment status with Florida State

Recruiting insider gives disappointing update on five-star IOL Solomon Thomas' commitment status with Florida State

By Maliha
Modified Nov 19, 2024 12:35 GMT
Florida State v Duke - Source: Getty
Florida State vs. Duke - Source: Getty

Florida State is having one of the worst seasons this year with a 1-9 record. This slump has severely impacted the Seminoles’ recruiting efforts, with several decommitments already confirmed and more potentially on the way. Among those reportedly reconsidering their commitments is five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, the highest-rated recruit in Florida State's 2025 class.

On Monday, On3's Steve Wiltfong provided the latest update on Thomas' recruitment status with Florida State, saying:

"LSU and Florida are the biggest threats to Florida State right now. Last week, we still like Solomon Thomas long-term to flip with or stick with Florida State, but Florida (is) giving them some things to think about."
also-read-trending Trending

This uncertainty comes on the heels of On3’s Chad Simmons predicting less than a week ago that Florida State would retain Thomas’ commitment. Even Thomas himself sounded firmly committed to the Seminoles a week ago, though he was disappointed with Mike Norvell's move to fire offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

"With that being said it's a business at the end of the day, if you not talking business I don't wanna talk #GoNoles 🍢," Thomas posted following Atkins' dismissal.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Miami a 7.7% chance of flipping Thomas from Florida State. The Seminoles 2025 class has slipped from No. 12 to No. 23 in the nation following the decommitments of seven prospects. The cycle has 12 committed players, including two other interior offensive linemen besides Thomas.

Florida State is also in danger of losing IOL commit Daniel Pierre Louis, besides Solomon Thomas

The Florida State Seminoles are on the losing end with only one win. Their lone 14-9 win came against California on Sept. 21. Meanwhile, their in-state rivals, the Florida Gators, are comparatively in a good position with five wins, and this discrepancy is influencing the recruitment of several prospects.

Besides Soloman Thomas, another in-state Florida State commit, three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis, is trending toward the Gators. According to On3’s Keith Niebuhr, Louis is now trending toward the Gators, with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine giving Florida a staggering 99.8% chance of flipping the 2025 prospect.

Louis is ranked as the No. 949 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 77 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 121 recruit in Florida by the On3 Industry Rankings. He gave his pledge to the Seminoles last month.

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी