Recruiting insider gives disappointing update on five-star IOL Solomon Thomas' commitment status with Florida State

Florida State is having one of the worst seasons this year with a 1-9 record. This slump has severely impacted the Seminoles’ recruiting efforts, with several decommitments already confirmed and more potentially on the way. Among those reportedly reconsidering their commitments is five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, the highest-rated recruit in Florida State's 2025 class.

On Monday, On3's Steve Wiltfong provided the latest update on Thomas' recruitment status with Florida State, saying:

"LSU and Florida are the biggest threats to Florida State right now. Last week, we still like Solomon Thomas long-term to flip with or stick with Florida State, but Florida (is) giving them some things to think about."

This uncertainty comes on the heels of On3’s Chad Simmons predicting less than a week ago that Florida State would retain Thomas’ commitment. Even Thomas himself sounded firmly committed to the Seminoles a week ago, though he was disappointed with Mike Norvell's move to fire offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

"With that being said it's a business at the end of the day, if you not talking business I don't wanna talk #GoNoles 🍢," Thomas posted following Atkins' dismissal.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Miami a 7.7% chance of flipping Thomas from Florida State. The Seminoles 2025 class has slipped from No. 12 to No. 23 in the nation following the decommitments of seven prospects. The cycle has 12 committed players, including two other interior offensive linemen besides Thomas.

Florida State is also in danger of losing IOL commit Daniel Pierre Louis, besides Solomon Thomas

The Florida State Seminoles are on the losing end with only one win. Their lone 14-9 win came against California on Sept. 21. Meanwhile, their in-state rivals, the Florida Gators, are comparatively in a good position with five wins, and this discrepancy is influencing the recruitment of several prospects.

Besides Soloman Thomas, another in-state Florida State commit, three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis, is trending toward the Gators. According to On3’s Keith Niebuhr, Louis is now trending toward the Gators, with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine giving Florida a staggering 99.8% chance of flipping the 2025 prospect.

Louis is ranked as the No. 949 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 77 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 121 recruit in Florida by the On3 Industry Rankings. He gave his pledge to the Seminoles last month.

