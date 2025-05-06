Recruiting insider makes bold prediction for Oregon to recruit a 5-star QB following loss of Jared Curtis to Georgia

A new line of hope has emerged for the Oregon Ducks in their efforts to land a top quarterback prospect for the 2026 class.

An expert prediction by On3’s Steve Wiltfong has put them ahead of every other program in the recruitment of five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.

It comes just as the top quarterback in this recruitment cycle, Jared Curtis, snubbed Dan Lanning's side to declare for Kirby Smart's Georgia.

Curtis is a high-demand prospect, with dozens of college offers on his table. However, he eventually narrowed down his options to Georgia and Oregon, with visits scheduled to both programs. With his sight set on a future at Georgia, it's imperative for the Ducks to settle on an alternative.

The path to doing that seems to be clear with the prediction logged by Wiltfong that the Ducks are in pole position to land Lyons. Lyons is in the same class of quality as Curtis, ranked the No. 4 quarterback nationally per the On3 Industry Ranking.

He's also highly sought-after, with USC, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Alabama, also on his tail. The Folsom (CA) quarterback recorded 3,011 passing yards and 46 touchdowns as a junior in 2024.

Oregons’ biggest contender for Ryder Lyons

A California native, Ryder Lyons has been trending towards USC for most of his recruitment process.

The Trojans also have the advantage of having Lyons’ brother, Walker, on their roster. An earlier On3 prediction by Pete Nakos favored USC to land Lyons. However, Curtis’ snubbing of the Ducks may have changed the tide in their favor regarding Lyons’ recruitment.

Lyons has spoken fondly of USC multiple times in the past, saying in an On3 interview:

“Coach Riley: three first picks in the NFL Draft, three Heisman winners, it’s very familiar, my brother goes there, they’ve been recruiting me for a while, so I don’t think there’s any quarterback coach in the country, to be honest. Coach Riley knows what he’s doing.”

However, he's due for an official visit to Oregon on June 13, a week after visiting USC.

UCLA transfer Dante Moore is expected to lead Oregon's quarterback room this fall, after playing backup for Dillon Gabriel last season. With him in the Ducks’ quarterback room is Austin Novosad.

Lyons won't suit up for the Ducks until the 2027 season after he returns from his LDS mission. The Ducks, meanwhile, open their 2025 season on Aug. 30 when they host Montana State.

