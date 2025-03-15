Recruiting insider mentions “the biggest thing” that stood out for elite OL Darius Gray during Tennessee visit amid interest from Clemson, LSU

Darius Gray, a four-star offensive lineman from Richmond, Virginia, is sitting on offers from programs such as South Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State. Gray was in Tennessee this week for an unofficial visit and was impressed by the Josh Heupel-led program.

Ad

Gray has received strong interest from programs such as Ohio State and Clemson, but the Vols have left a positive impression of the talented offensive lineman, as per On3's Steve Wiltfong. The recruiting insider talked about Gray's visit to Knoxville while appearing on the On3 Recruits' "Wiltfong Whiparound" show.

"The family atmosphere was the biggest thing that stood out to him and his family," Wiltfong said on the show. "He said the visit was absolutely great, he loved it. Clemson's been on the rise with him, South Carolina's always been one of his favorites ... Tennessee is going to battle there."

Ad

Trending

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the current favorites to land the four-star OL, as per On3. The website has given the program an 84.1% chance of landing Gray. The Gamecocks are followed by Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Darius Gray is ranked No. 31 in the country and is the second-best offensive lineman in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit from the state of Virginia.

Darius Gray talked about his multiple visits to Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted the four-star offensive tackle Darius Gray for an unofficial visit on Wednesday. Gray has been in Knoxville multiple times so far and is set to visit the program again in June this year for an official visit.

Ad

Tennessee is making steady progress in the recruitment of the four-star offensive lineman. Gray is establishing a good relationship with the team's offensive line coach Glen Elarbee and spoke about it in an interview with Volunteer Country.

"Our relationship keeps growing. I think that's one of the most important things," Darius Gray told Volunteer Country, as per MSN. "The first two trips, you see if you like it and want to come back. After that, if you really enjoy a place, that's when you go back three or four times. I just keep going and getting more comfortable with them."

The Vols' Class of 2026 is ranked sixth in the country, as per 247Sports. They have landed commitments from eight top athletes so far and are poised to add more going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.