Recruiting insider predict that 5-star QB flip can "compete with DJ Lagway" and restore the Florida Gators' program

Tramell Jones, a four-star quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida, flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators this weekend. He was committed to Florida State University since Apr. last year but took a U-turn following an official visit to the Gators' campus over the weekend.

Gators' current quarterback, DJ Lagway, will likely continue at the position despite Jones' pledge. However, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the quarterback from Mandarin High School will keep Lagway on his toes in Florida and is likely to compete for a starting job as soon as he joins the program.

Trending

"This is obviously DJ Lagway's program, but Tramell Jones gonna come in, push that quarterback room, learn under DJ Lagway and a really nice pick here for Billy Napier and the Gators," Wiltong said, as per On3 Recruits YouTube channel.

"He has the moxie to come in there and compete with DJ Lagway and try and help restore this Florida football program back to the heights that they are accustomed to being at."

Jones is ranked No. 248 in the country and is the 21st-best quarterback in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the 35th-best prospect from the state of Florida.

Tramell Jones talks about his flip to Florida from FSU

Tramell Jones chose the Gators over other top programs such as UCF, Miami and Ole Miss.

Jones took a visit to Florida over the weekend for their game against the LSU Tigers. The Gators' impressive win over LSU might have played a role in the four-star recruit's flip to the program.

"I’ve been here a couple of times. I got to see the campus a little bit more, got to be around the guys," Jones said, as per On3. "I’d say the highlight of the weekend was of course was being in the Swamp, but also being able to spend that time with DJ (Lagway) and all the other players."

"I wanted to see what the atmosphere and culture was with them, getting to see how they felt about the season, getting to see how they are outside of football. That was the biggest thing."

Florida's Class of 2025 is ranked No. 31 in the country, as per 247Sports. The school has acquired 14 commitments so far, with Tramell Jones being the latest entrant in that list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.