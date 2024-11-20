Recruiting insider provides latest commitment update of four-star Michigan EDGE commit in the Class of 2025

Four-star prospect Julius Holly became the first true edge rusher in the Class of 2025 to pledge with Michigan when he committed to the school in June. His commitment to the Wolverines came under scrutiny following his weekend visit to Florida, where he attended the Gators’ 27-16 win over LSU with his younger brother, Jaxon, a 2027 class prospect.

However, Michigan recruiting insider Aidan Sen provided clarity on Holly’s decision, reporting that the Georgia native is “locked in and ecstatic” with Michigan and has shut down his recruitment. According to Sen, Holly is not entertaining the efforts of other programs to pursue him.

Holly received more than 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment and chose Michigan over Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others.

The Wolverines pulled off a big win by landing him, especially given the rarity of a top Georgia prospect with a Bulldogs offer choosing to leave the state. The Bulldogs were considered the favorite to sign him until just days before his June commitment to Michigan.

This reaffirmation of Holly’s pledge comes at a crucial time for the Wolverines, as the school saw four-star safety commit Ivan Taylor's flip to Alabama this week. Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff also lost the commitment of lone 2025 class quarterback Carter Smith last month due to pursuing LSU quarterback commit Bryce Underwood for a flip.

Michigan's 2025 class ranks No. 11 in the nation with 18 committed players.

Julius Holly shares his thoughts about Michigan

Michigan's 2025 class features blue-chip prospects like Andrew Olesh, Andrew Babalola and Shamari Earls, besides Julius Holly. Despite a leadership transition from coach Jim Harbaugh to Sherrone Moore, Holly remains high on the Wolverines.

"It's because of their strong combination of academics and athletics— making it if not 'the best' definitely one of the best in the country in that aspect," Holly told The Michigan Insider in June.

Holly also praised the Michigan coaching staff, saying:

"And then also the type of people and staff that Michigan has creates a really comfortable environment for myself. It's a place that I can call home."

Holly's season was unfortunately cut short due to an injury, which marked the end of his senior year. If his recovery progresses smoothly, Wolverines fans can look forward to seeing him next season unless he changes his mindset to stay true to his pledge.

