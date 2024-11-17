Recruiting insider provides update on four-star Michigan QB commit Brady Hart's reclassifying rumor amid Bryce Underwood's flip discussion

Michigan has no quarterback committed in the 2025 class after four-star prospect Carter Smith decommitted from the Wolverines last month. The Wolverines are trying to flip LSU’s five-star quarterback commit Bryce Underwood, but attention has also shifted to four-star prospect Brady Hart, who is committed to Michigan's 2026 class.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell recently visited Cocoa High School in Florida to check in on Hart. It fueled rumors that the standout passer could reclassify to 2025 if Michigan fails to land Underwood. However, according to Michigan recruiting insider Aidan Sen, Hart’s trainer Baylin Trujillo clarified that Hart has no plans to reclassify at this time.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The early signing period of the 2025 class will be on Dec. 4, which is less than a month away. Reclassification has become more common in college football recruiting, and Georgia 2026 four-star cornerback commit Dominick Kelly has reclassified to the class of 2025 on Saturday. But for Hart, completing his senior season appears to be a priority.

In his junior season this year, Hart has led Cocoa to a 6-3 record while amassing nearly 3,000 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He is ranked by the On3 Industry Rankings as the No. 97 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 7 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 20 recruit in Florida.

Brady Hart opens up about Michigan's pitch for Bryce Underwood

Michigan has been showing next-level affinity for Bryce Underwood, despite his commitment to LSU. Rumors have circulated that the school even offered an NIL package worth $10.5 million to sway the in-state phenom in its 2025 class.

Carter Smith decommitted from Michigan, seeing its heavy push for Bryce Underwood, but Brady Hart, who belongs to Michigan's 2026 class, remains stalwart:

“I think it’s a good thing,” Hart told On3. “As a program, you want to get the best guy in each class. I think it’s super important for recruiting and building that 2025 class. I think it would be good to keep building that (quarterback) room.”

Despite Michigan being an in-state program and also heavily pursuing him, Underwood still has shown no sign of flipping from the Tigers. Even following the rumored NIL offer, he posted a photo of LSU's 2025 class prospect Phillip Wright III, who flipped from Michigan to the Tigers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback