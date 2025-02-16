Recruiting insider provides update on Nate Ament's commitment; names two ACC powerhouses among frontrunners

No. 4-ranked Highland High School forward Nate Ament is one of the few five-star Class of 2025 prospects yet to announce his commitment to any college. According to On3 senior recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, Atlantic Coast Conference powerhouses Louisville and Duke, along with Southeastern Conference contender Kentucky, are among the frontrunners for the 6-foot-9 small forward.

Duke reportedly considers Nate a strong priority and has been involved the longest among the top contenders. Nate also spent some time around the program, having played for the U18 USA Basketball team alongside Blue Devils signee Shelton Henderson.

He has also trained with current freshmen Darren Harris and Pat Ngongba. Jamie also claims that some within Ament's camp are pushing for Duke, citing the program's strong brand and track record of developing NBA talent.

Ament also has ties to Louisville signee Mikel Brown, having played alongside him on the U18 USA Basketball team and during their AAU circuit. Another point in Louisville's favor is that Ament has a long-standing connection with Cardinals assistant coach Thomas Carr, who previously worked with him through the Team Loaded AAU program.

According to Jamie, Kentucky has also been making a strong push for Ament's commitment, especially since Wildcats coach Mark Pope attended Highland High School senior night. The Wildcats were previously keen on landing both Ament and North Carolina commit Caleb Wilson. However, since Wilson decided to go for the Tar Heels, they are now more keen to land Ament.

In total, Nate Ament currently holds 38 college offers, including other top programs like Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas and North Carolina. While the push for his commitment continues, the ultimate choice is his to make. Fans can only hope that he makes it sooner.

Five-star uncommitted recruit Nate Ament visits Lexington to watch Kentucky defeat Tennessee again

Five-star recruit Nate Ament was in the stands on Tuesday to watch the Kentucky Wildcats defeat Tennessee 75-64. The 6-foot-9 forward was in attendance for the first encounter between the two teams on Jan. 29 in Knoxville and decided to visit Lexington for the rematch.

The Wildcats are currently one of the front runners for Ament's commitment, alongside Duke and Louisville. The Wildcats have already secured five-star point guard Jasper Johnson along with four-star prospects Acaden Lewis and Malachi Moreno. They are currently pushing and hoping to add Ament to the mix.

