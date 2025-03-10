Recruiting insider suggests Deion Sanders' Colorado has "some inroads" with 5-star Houston QB commit

The Colorado Buffaloes are making significant progress in recruiting five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson. Deion Sanders and Co. already have two talented quarterbacks on their roster, Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.

However, the Buffaloes are still in the market for Henderson, per On3's Steve Wiltfong. The recruiting insider spoke about the program's pursuit of the five-star signal caller on Sunday's episode of "Wiltfong Whiparound."

"I think there are four guys that they covet right now in the 2026 cycle. The list would start with five-star Keisean Henderson," Wiltfong said. "Colorado feels like they have some inroads with the kid. They’re maintaining communication with him and trying to see where that leads them down the road."

The Buffaloes are yet to land a commitment from the Class of 2026. Acquiring a top-five quarterback from the class will give a huge boost to the program and significantly improve its quarterback room for the upcoming season.

Henderson committed to the Houston Cougars in May 2024 but still receives offers from some of the best programs. The Buffaloes will have to stave off stiff competition to land the talented quarterback.

Keisean Henderson had high praise for the Houston Cougars' coaching staff

Keisean Henderson chose the Cougars over programs such as SMU, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Texas and Oklahoma.

Despite his commitment, Henderson is still taking visits to other programs, but his heart remains with the Cougars. He had high praise for the program and its coaching staff in an interview in February.

"The way (Fritz) moves, the way he’s able to pick up stuff, be a leader. Everywhere he went he’s always turned the program around. Just watching that from the past couple of years when he was at Tulane, he flipped that program," Henderson said about Willie Fritz, per On3.

"I’ve known coach Nagle since he was at Tulane, between coach (Shawn) Bell and coach Nagle, those were the first two that pulled the trigger on me at quarterback my sophomore year."

Keisean Henderson is ranked No. 9 overall and is the third-best quarterback in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the second-best overall prospect from Texas.

