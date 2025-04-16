Recruiting insider tips Billy Napiers' Florida to be "in a really good spot" to acquire elite 2026 Class recruit

Billy Napier’s Florida Gators received a huge boost on the recruiting trail following a top prospect’s visit over the weekend. Four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland visited the Gators over the weekend. According to On3 recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, the Gators are leading Cleveland’s recruitment.

During an appearance on "On3 Recruits" on Monday, Wiltfong was asked if he thought Florida was the leader to sign Cleveland. He said:

“I think so, talking to some sources that spent time with him over the weekend, that is the vibe on Vodney Cleveland the No. 10 defensive lineman in the country. He said as much to our Corey Bender. So, Florida's definitely in a really good spot for Vodney Cleveland. This could be a terrific defensive line class as a whole for Florida.” [20:19]

Cleveland, a 6-foot-3, 305-pounder from Birmingham, Alabama, is the No. 10 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. The No. 8 prospect out of Alabama was previously committed to the Crimson Tide before withdrawing his commitment in December.

Cleveland announced a six-school shortlist in February. In addition to Florida, Georgia, Miami, Texas, North Carolina and Auburn made the cut. He’s had a couple of visits to Florida and spoke to GatorsOnline about his impression of the program in January 2025 after one such visit.

“Really just getting back down here to Gainesville — just spending time with Coach Billy Napier, Coach (Gerald) Chatman and Coach (Jeremy) Patterson. It’s just a great feeling down here. Family oriented. What really makes this place special is just the people around here. And it’s just real family oriented. Everything is real around here.”

Cleveland finished his junior season with 50 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks.

How's Billy Napier’s Florida doing this recruiting cycle?

Billy Napier’s current recruiting class has received three commitments, putting it at No. 14 nationally, per On3. It's also ranked No. 7 in the SEC.

A pledge from Cleveland will boost the class’ standing and is looking really likely. He revealed to On3’s Corey Bender following his last visit that the Gators might be the leaders in his recruitment now. He said,

“I would probably say Florida is No. 1.”

However, Auburn is far from being completely out of the race for his signature. The Tigers are closer to home than Florida and that single factor might go a long way.

