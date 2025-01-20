Recruiting insider tips Missouri Tigers to be the frontrunners for highly-rated Arkansas RB T.J. Hodges: REPORT 

The Missouri Tigers are emerging as the leading contender in the recruitment of T.J. Hodges, a highly sought-after running back from Marked Tree, Arkansas.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior, ranked No. 175 nationally and No. 2 in Arkansas by the 2026 On3 Industry Ranking, has been courted by numerous programs. This includes Ole Miss, USC, Arkansas, Auburn and Florida State.

On Monday, Steve Wiltfong, On3’s vice president of recruiting, predicted Missouri as the likely destination for Hodges. This aligns with Hodges naming Mizzou among his top choices last month, alongside programs such as Oregon, Louisville and Baylor.

“I love everything about Missouri,” he told On3. “The hype, the coaches, the feel and the locker room are great. I know guys that are going there and they love it too.”

Hodges has already visited Missouri, Arkansas and Ole Miss on game days this season and plans to finalize his commitment before his senior year. He aims to graduate early and emphasized his key priorities in choosing a program:

“I am graduating early, so I want to commit right before my senior season. I am looking for a place that feels like home. Overall, I want to be at a good program because education is first, and play for good coached. Playing time is another thing I am looking for because I want to play early.”

Missouri’s success in landing top talent, including Ahmad Hardy, On3’s No. 1 transfer running back this winter, further bolsters its appeal.

Missouri Tigers expand 2026 recruiting efforts with key offers and commitments

Missouri Tigers’ recruitment for the 2026 class continues to gain momentum, highlighted by standout running back T.J. Hodges. In his junior year, Hodges posted 1,796 rushing yards on 158 carries and scored 24 total touchdowns.

The Tigers also boast a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy, Arkansas’ No. 4 prospect from Little Rock Maumelle. Additionally, Missouri secured three of the state’s top nine recruits in the 2024 class.

Expanding their 2026 offensive line targets, Missouri offered three promising prospects. Rico Schreiber, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle from Chicago’s Marist High School, holds over 10 Division I offers.

Brandon Anderson, a Tennessee commit from Kennesaw, Georgia, stands at 6-foot-4, weighs 320 pounds and ranks No. 34 in-state. Tyler Duell, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle from West Chester, Pennsylvania, holds offers from Syracuse and Virginia Tech, among others.

The Tigers also extended offers to four skill-position players: Jonathan Hatton Jr., a bruising 6-foot-0, 205-pound running back from Texas; DJ Williams, a versatile athlete from Florida; Brandon Arrington, a wide receiver; and linebacker Kaden Henderson, who has tallied 90 tackles and two interceptions in two seasons.

