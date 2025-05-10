Recruiting insiders share why ex-NBA star Theo Ratliff's sons Darius and Adonis Ratliff can be "very important pieces" for Sean Miller's Longhorns

Former NBA star Theo Ratliff's sons, Darius and Adonis Ratliff, are steadily carving out their path in the basketball world, following in the footsteps of their father, who had a successful NBA career from 1995 to 2011. Now, heading into their senior year of high school, the brothers are approaching an important point in their journey: they must make the decision on where to play college basketball.

Several top college programs, including the Texas Longhorns, have already shown strong interest in securing their commitment. However, it's not clear yet when they will make their final decision.

Speaking to recruiting insiders, Evan Vieth and Keenan Womack spoke about why Darius and Adonis Ratliff could be key additions for head coach Sean Miller, if they choose to commit to the Texas Longhorns.

In a video shared Wednesday on the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel, Womack highlighted the brothers' quality, including their ability to stretch the floor, knock down threes, and serve as real offensive threats, especially with their physical advantage:

"The other thing they can do is spread the floor a little bit," Womack said (Time stamp: 16:47). "They're not elite three-point shooters, but they can step out and take threes, and that's always helpful when you have some kind of pick-and-pop threat. I mean, that's always a benefit to have, especially if it's a guy that's 6'11", 200, 6'11", 190, like these two guys are. So, they're good rim runners, they can space the floor a little bit, and they can protect the rim as well."

Womack believes that Darius and Adonis Ratliff could be a valuable part of the Longhorns for at least two years, noting that they're unlikely to be one-and-done prospects heading to the NBA draft after just their freshman season:

"The Texas staff visited Archbishop Stepinac on April 30th, so they're very in on these guys," Womack added (Time stamp: 17:12). "I mean, these are two players they really want. They're both four-star prospects in the On3 Industry Ranking. They're probably not going to be one-and-done types, necessarily… I think these guys are probably a two-year projection and, obviously, very, very important pieces they're trying to land."

Darius and Adonis just wrapped up an impressive junior season at Archbishop Stepinac High School, where they played a key role in leading the Crusaders to a 26-4 record and a first-place finish in the Catholic AA New York Basketball League.

Darius ended the season with an average of 9.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, while Adonis averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Which college program has the highest chance of landing Theo Ratliff's son, Darius, and Adonis Ratliff?

Apart from Texas, Darius and Adonis Ratliff have also received several college offers from schools like Rutgers, Wake Forest and Stanford.

Darius, who is ranked No. 52 in the ESPN rankings, currently holds ten college offers. According to On3 prediction, Rutgers, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest are currently ahead in the race to secure his commitment. They have a 14.3%, 12.5% and 10.7% chance, respectively.

Adonis, on the other hand, currently holds five college offers, with Rutgers and Wake Forest also in the recruitment race.

