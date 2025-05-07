Reebok's first-ever high school athlete Nate Ament shares 4-word reaction as the sporting giants appoint new head of basketball

Nate Ament, the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2025, as per On3's Industry Rankings, will head to the Tennessee Volunteers next season. After a long wait on Apr. 20, Ament shared his decision and became the first high school athlete signed by the sporting giants Reebok.

Furthermore, Reebok appointed Jide Osifeso as the new head of basketball. Osifeso shared the news on his official Instagram account on Tuesday and the post was reshared by Ament on his IG story with a four-word reaction:

"In @jideosifeso we trust."

Reebok's first-ever high school athlete Nate Ament shares 4-word reaction as the sporting giants appoint the new head of basketball (Image: IG/ament_nate)

Osifeso joined the brand in 2020 as a creative director and contributed to many projects, including the direction of the “CrateMaster” film in 2021 and directing the “Life is Not a Spectator Sport” campaign in 2022.

Reebok's president of basketball and the four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O'Neal, talked about the addition of Osifeso.

“Jide is a creative visionary with a bold and thoughtful approach,” O’Neal said. “We are excited about the impact he will have on Reebok from a creative leadership and brand purpose perspective. Jide understands the value of our rich heritage and how he can build on that to take Reebok in powerful new direction.”

Osifeso also talked about continuing the legacy of the brand in his statement.

“My aim is to honor the legacy of Reebok basketball’s lineage with a study of the sport and its contribution to culture both on and off the court,” Osifeso said.

"I was wearing beat-up KDs": Nate Ament talks about the player-exclusive deal with Reebok

Nate Ament isn't just the first high school player signed by Reebok, he also becomes one of the first high school NIL athletes to launch a player-exclusive sneaker at retail. After signing a NIL deal with Reebok, Ament talked about how excited he was to get player-exclusive sneakers.

"Reebok has everything I need as a young basketball player to take my game to the next level," he said in the press release. "Shaq and A.I. – all my dreams have been lived out by these legends, so to have them as a resource is exciting."

Nate Ament, who also had offers from the Duke Blue Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks and Louisville Cardinals, will join Tennessee next season along with Amari Evans, Dewayne Brown, Troy Henderson and Clarence Massamba.

