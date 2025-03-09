"Refs sold": Hoops fans react as Eli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz edge past Meleek Thomas' City Reapers in OTE finals Game 1

Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz secured a narrow 93-91 win over Meleek Thomas’ City Reapers in the first game of the five-game OTE final series.

YNG Dreamerz, on Instagram on Saturday, shared a post that highlighted the game, which has attracted various reactions from fans.

Some fans showed dissatisfaction with the result, as they believed that the referee was a bit bit biased in the game:

“Refs sold reapers would've won by at least 10 if refs didn't save yall,” one fan said.

“The refs helped yall stsu,” another said.

“Reapers would've won if Eli ain't get in Amari face, and the refs ejected Amari for jus standing there,” said another.

“Reapers gonna. Ref su**s🤧," another said.

“Reapers got robbed,” another said.

However, not all fans were upset with the result; some thought that it was simply a great game. One fan even went as far as saying it was better than the NBA:

“This is more fun than the NBA,” one fan said.

“BEST BASKETBALL GAME I WATCH ALL YEAR ON ANY LEVEL,” said another.

“1 OF THE MOST CRAZIEST GAMES IVE EVER SEEN,” another said.

“Great game! Lotta emotion for these kids. Adults kept things composed,” one said.

YNG Dreamerz’s Eli Ellis and City Reapers’ Amari Evans were ejected from the game after they were caught up in a heated exchange.

Ellis, though, ended the game with a team-high 29 points, while Amari only managed eight points and four rebounds before his ejection. Meanwhile, Meleek Thomas ended the game with 28 points and 10 rebounds, which unfortunately wasn't enough to get City Reapers the victory.

Five-star prospect Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers grab a win in OTE Final second game

After falling to a narrow loss against YNG Dreamerz, Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers have now bounced back, grabbing an 89-79 victory against YNG Dreamerz in the OTR final's second game on Sunday.

Meleek Thomas was again instrumental in the victory, delivering a team-high 27 points alongside four rebounds and two assists. Amari Evans also contributed 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the victory.

YNG Dreamerz Eli Ellis, meanwhile, once again delivered a game-high 47 points, alongside six rebounds and three assists. The next game in the five-game final series takes place on Friday.

