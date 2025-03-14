"Refs vs reapers": Hoops fans react as Eli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz triumph over Meleek Thomas' City Reapers to edge closer to OTE title

The YNG Dreamerz, led by four-star South Carolina signee Eli Ellis, inched closer to the OTE championship as they triumphed 102-94 over Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers on Thursday. The series was previously tied 1-1, but after the game, YNG Dreamerz took a 2-1 lead in Game 3 of the best-of-five finals.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz are only one victory away from the OTE title, though that Game 3 win was not without controversies, as fans on Instagram claimed there were several calls and non-calls allegedly in favor of the Dreamerz.

"Refs vs reapers🤷," said one fan.

"Give the refs a ring as well," another OTE fan posted.

"The most rig game, refs got a parlay😂," one said regarding the missed calls.

Ad

Even more fans accused the referees of allegedly rigging the game for the YNG Dreamerz, while others believe Eli Ellis and Co. got lucky.

"Of course you win when the refs holds the cards!" said one.

"they got lucky," another fan opined.

Finally, YNG Dreamerz star Eli Ellis commented on the post by Overtime and answered the allegations that the referees were on their side.

Ad

"Foul count 29 on us 21 on reapers let’s be for 😂😂😂," Ellis pointed out.

OTE fans and Eli Ellis react to Game 3 of the OTE Finals between YNG Dreamerz and City Reapers (Source: Instagram/overtime)

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Saturday at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This is a must-win game for Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers to save their season.

Ad

Ellis had 33 points, four assists and eight rebounds in the triumph, with Ellis breaking the assist record during the game. He also held up a "not a ballhog" sign after winning.

YNG Dreamerz and City Reapers' road to the OTE finals

As the respective No. 1 and No. 2 seeds coming into the Overtime Elite Pokemon Playoffs, both the YNG Dreamerz and City Reapers received an automatic bye to the semifinal while other teams had to earn their spot against them.

In the semis, YNG Dreamerz took on the No. 8 seed Cold Hearts, which knocked out the No. 4 seed Blue Checks. Eli Ellis and Co. won the series 3-0. As for the City Reapers, they took on five-star Shon Abaev and Fear of God Athletics, with Meleek Thomas and squad winning 3-0 as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback