Tennessee signees Mya and Mia Pauldo have been named to the BallisLife All-American roster. The Morris Catholic High School stars just finished their high school basketball career, both delivering a combined total of over 3,700 career points.

Ball is Life shared an announcement on their official Instagram page Saturday, accompanied by video highlights of the twins. The post, as expected, sparked numerous reactions from fans.

In reaction, one fan compared the twins to Paula and Pamela McGee, who were also elite high school hoopers and went on to play in the WNBA and WABA professionally:

"Reminiscent of Pam & Paula." The fan said.

Some fans simply focused on the girls' performance, especially with the 3700 points racked up:

"Twin buckets is crazy work, shout out to them for their hard work and dedication 🙌♥️." One fan said.

"That's a whole lotta buckets." Another fan said.

"3700 points combined is crazy go awff then 🔥🔥." Said Another.

The sisters are currently committed to the University of Tennessee. Some fans are already excited that they will be joining the Lady Volunteers at the college level next season:

"and to think... they're gonna be bleeding orange and Blue next year! 😜😜😜 go craaaaazy!!" One fan said.

"Incredible. I love the maturity of them both having such a thorough awareness of the court. I cannot wait to meet them and cheer for them on Rocky Top! 💛🤍🏀."

"Reminiscent of Pam & Paula (McGee)": Hoops fans react as Tennessee signees Mia and Mya Pauldo get named BallisLife All-American. (Image via Instagram @ballislife)

The Ball Life All-American Game is scheduled to take place on May 3rd in Long Beach, California.

Five-star point Guard Mia Pauldo Played For Team West at the McDonald's All-American Game

Five-star prospect Mia Pauldo was also named to the McDonald's All-American Game roster, representing the East team. Pauldo ended the game with nine points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. However, Team East lost 104-82 to the West team.

Mia Pauldo's McDonald's All-American selection makes her the only New Jersey player on the 2025 roster. She was also the third McDonald's All-American from Paterson.

