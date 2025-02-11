REPORTS: Arizona high school mourns JV football player killed in ATV Crash

A local community in Phoenix is in mourning after 16-year-old Nolan Coffland died in an ATV crash near 47th Avenue and Cholla Street in Phoenix on Thursday. He was reportedly a straight-A student who also played JV football for Peoria Centennial High School.

Coffland was reportedly riding an ATV when it crashed through a metal fence and plunged 30 feet into a dry canal. Coffland was reportedly with his best friend at the time, and while the JV football player did not survive, his friend did, but he remains hospitalized in critical condition. Coffland was reportedly the passenger of the ATV.

Local authorities are still looking at surveillance footage that may shed light on why the ATV crashed through the fence and fell into a canal. However, residents have reported that off-road vehicle activity is common in the area even though the vehicles are not allowed on what is considered state property.

The name of his friend was not released because he is still a minor.

Former Peoria Centennial High School coach Richard Taylor, who used to be Coffland's football coach, told AZ Central:

"He had a friendly personality. He had a good sense of humor. He practiced really hard. He was just a good kid. It's very sad that that happened."

His girlfriend, Emory Chambers, also talked about Coffland, saying that he died on what would have been their four-month anniversary.

“I was at softball practice, and I thought he was ignoring me and he was supposed to pick me up. His car was his favorite thing. He was really goofy. He’s a really funny guy," she told 12 News.

Peoria Centennial High School football team offers tribute to Nolan Coffland

Noland Coffland played as a linebacker for his JV football team, the Centennial Coyotes. The team released a statement in tribute to him online:

"A remarkable young man, whose infectious smile brightened the lives of everyone around him. His presence will be dearly missed by all who knew him." the statement read.

"May the love and support of Centennial High School and Coyote Football help to comfort the family and friends in his dark time of loss, Nolan's memory will forever beat in the hearts of the Coyotes."

After the incident, calls for increased enforcement of safety regulations in the area have been renewed.

