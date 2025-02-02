“Rest in peace no 13”: Hoops fans stunned as 5-star Bella Hines pulls off ridiculous move and bucket

Bella Hines, the No. 30 recruit in the Class of 2025 and LSU signee added to her highlight reel with a ridiculous move in Eldorado's loss against Sandia on Friday. While Hines' school suffered a blowout 85-32 loss, Hines made it to the famous basketball page Ballislife Womens Basketball's Instagram page.

During an offensive play, Hines got away from the defender and performed a dribble pull-up that led the Sandia defender to the floor. The 5-foot-9 point guard also converted the shot after escaping the defender:

Just like the fans in the arena went crazy after Hines' move, fans online took their reactions to her move to the comments section of the post:

"Rest in peace no 13," a fan said.

"Got dropped off like it was soccer practice..," another fan said.

"Clean up on aisle 13," a fan said.

However, some fans had other opinions, claiming that the defender was pushed by Bella Hines:

"This is why it’s so hard to get young people to play defense these days. Nobody wants to be ridiculed for playing hard. It literally happens to the best of them, especially when they allow push offs…😑🤷🏾‍♂️," a fan said.

"Refs need to start calling the push," another fan said.

"She celebrating a push off… girl you did nothin’ to celebrate…🤦🏻‍♀️, one fan said.

Hines, who will join Kim Mulkey's LSU next season, has played three seasons for Eldorado. In 84 matches, Hines is averaging 32.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.2 APG, 2.3 SPG and 0.4 BPG. In her junior year last season, the Albuquerque, NM native played 28 matches and averaged 28.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Bella Hines' historic NIL Deal with Jordan Brand

Bella Hines became the first high school basketball player to sign a multi-year NIL deal with the Jordan brand on Nov. 13.

"I'm a big fan of Kobe Bryant, and he always idolized Michael Jordan. So, I feel like Jordan was a no-brainer for me."

With this deal, Hines will be entitled to receive monetary compensation and a monthly supply of Jordan products and merchandise.

Hines will join a star-studded team at LSU with Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage next season.

