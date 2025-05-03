Resurfaced clip of Jayson Tatum facing Jalen Brunson in high school has fans in awe: "One of the best HS games of all time"

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will be facing off against Jaylen Brunson and the New York Knicks during the conference semi-finals of the NBA Playoffs once again.

Before that, however, a video of them facing off in high school has resurfaced, with a young Tatum leading Chaminade against a young Brunson and Stevenson.

This high school match between the two soon-to-be NBA stars happened back in 2015 in Wheeling, Virginia. Jayson Tatum led Chaminade to an 88-81 victory, with Tatum getting a double-double of 39 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Meanwhile, Stevenson's five-star guard, Jalen Brunson, had a game-high 48 points.

The two future NBA All-Stars had a combined 87 points that game, and the fact that they will be facing off on Sunday at the NBA Playoffs has many fans talking.

"wow you’d think these clips would’ve been circulated. Look like one of the best HS games of all time 😂," said one commenter.

"Dang even back then they played the same. They really perfected their craft," another fan replied.

"Notice Brunson defending Tatum on most every clip but Tatum is not the one guarding Brunson! Cap is a dawg," one fan pointed out.

As expected, sides already began forming ahead of Game 1.

"Brunson is officially the best point guard in the east and 2nd best behind SGA in the league," one Knicks fan replied.

"JT will lead the way let’s go Celtics ☘️," said one Celtics fan.

"They both were already playing like pros in high school. Not too many dribbles, getting to their spots, & efficient," one fan noted.

Fans react to Jayson Tatum vs. Jaylen Brunson facing each other in high school dream match (source: IG/ sportscenternext)

So far in their careers, both are already NBA All-Stars, though Tatum has the edge in NBA titles.

How good was Jayson Tatum in high school?

Before becoming an NBA champion and six-time NBA All-Star, Jayson Tatum was a budding high school basketball star who went to Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He averaged 29.6 points and 9.1 rebounds as a senior and received plenty of accolades.

He led Chaminade to its second Missouri Class 5A state championship during his senior year in 2016. He was also named a McDonald's All-American and Gatorade's National Player of the Year. He was also the Mr. Show-Me Basketball for 2016.

Jayson Tatum ultimately went to Duke, where he was a one-and-done before heading to the NBA and playing for the Celtics.

