"Riley shoving Lanning into a locker": Football fans react to insider's prediction on former 4-star Oregon commit flipping to the USC Trojans

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans have emerged as the favorites to land four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, who recently decommitted from Oregon. Topui, who committed to the Ducks in October, announced on Tuesday that he has reopened his commitment. Subsequently, On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons logged USC as the favorite to sign him, prompting reactions from fans.

An Instagram user, Willraschke, made fun of Oregon coach Dan Lanning:

“Riley shoving Lanning into a locker.”

Another netizen on the platform, Lagmanmd, seemed to have been anticipating the prediction:

“This is the one I’ve been waiting for.”

A USC fan, Willc19978, poked fun at Oregon fans, threatening that USC would come for more of their commits:

“Oregon fans coping so hard rn. Took Jonas, and now Tom Tom, Kodi Greene is next.”

An Instagram user, Cvstrx, observed that the Trojans are improving their recruiting imprint in California:

“USC finally getting a pulse in Cali recruiting after a two year sanction.”

A fan of the Trojans, Brettatwater, is impressed by Riley and his staff's work rate, hailing the program:

“Fight on ✌️ USC is cooking 🔥.”

For another netizen, B_gosseling, it's all about which program could afford to cough up more money:

“Lmao Oregon getting out bagged 😂.”

Reactions to USC emerging favorite to sign Tomuhini Topui

The USC Trojans’ rise as favorites in Topui's recruitment

Tomuhini Topui pledged to Oregon in October, preferring the Ducks to USC, Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M and others. However, the USC Trojans remained active in his recruitment, bringing him for visits several times. Months later, the program's efforts appear to be yielding fruits, as the relationships built with the staff over time are maturing to real connections.

In a chat with ScoopDuck earlier in March, he described his relationship with the USC Trojans:

“Growing up, being from LA, that's always been my dream school and stuff. Especially now with Coach Nua, he's always been talking to me. It's down the street, so I might as well just take a couple of visits there, see what they're talking about. Every time I go down there, it's great vibes, picking up family vibes."

Despite the advantage the Trojans seem to have right now, they are not the only contenders for Topui’s signature. There is also Miami, set to host him on an official visit on May 30. The Trojans will also have him for another visit on June 17.

