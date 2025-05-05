"Rim not 10 but okay”: Hoops fans react as 6’4 Vieux Sanneh shows off his insane bounce

Class of 2025 recruit Vieux Sanneh finished his senior year at Oak Hills High School. The 6-foot-4 guard is known for his impressive vertical and athleticism, which he uses to dominate the offense. Furthermore, Sanneh is known for his excellent bounce.

An Instagram post uploaded by the famous basketball page Ballislife showed Vieux Sanneh dominating in the 2025 Ballislife high school dunk contest on Sunday. Check out some of his dunks below as Sanneh performs a standing Eastbay and dunks the ball from just ahead of the charity stripe:

The hoops fans joined the comments section with some mixed reactions about the rim being too low:

Hoops fans react as 6’4 Vieux Sanneh shows off his insane bounce

"Rim not 10 😂 but okay 😂," a fan commented.

"Bruh I’m so tired of yall hyping up ni***s pass 6’0 lol if you’re 6’0 you should be able to bounce and dunk," commented a fan.

A fan added, "They make it sound like 6”4 short lol people dunking like that at 5”7 but he bouncy though."

"I wanna see him an coen carr go back n forth. 1 of those dunk sessions after open gym when the legs are feelin bouncy lol," this fan wanted Sanneh to go 1v1 with Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr in a dunk contest.

More fans joined the comments section to give their opinions:

"Bounce is crazy but that's not a 10 feet rim," another fan talked about the rim's height.

A fan added, "🔥either he makes the rim look low or it’s 10ft the average person can’t do them dunks on a play school court 😂"

"Looking like Ant and Harold Minor had a baby 😮‍💨 bouncy 👏," commented another fan.

"He 6,4,, I’m not too impressed now if he was under 6ft then yea, I’m 5,10 I jump his height off one leg," a fan added.

Vieux Sanneh at the 2024 Ballislife All-American Camp

Vieux Sanneh averaged 21.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.3 steals per contest in the 2024 Ballislife All-American Camp at OGP Anaheim, Anaheim, CA in August last year.

Furthermore, Sanneh was also part of the 2023 EBC Ballislife All-American Camp. According to Passport's scouting, the 6-foot-4 guard has strong finishing, footwork and mid-range ability, however, he needs to work on his three-point shooting.

