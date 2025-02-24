"Road to glory type career": Hoops fans react as Cooper Flagg's brother Ace Flagg sets impressive milestone after latest State Championship

Three-star Maine signee Ace Flagg won the NCISAA 3A state championship with the Greensboro Day in North Carolina with a win against Concord Academy on Saturday, 46-39.

Ace has proven that he could still win a state championship without his twin brother, Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg. After winning a Class A state championship with Nokomis Regional High School in Maine and another with Montverde Academy in Florida, Ace's high school career has been filled with championship wins.

However, all those wins were with Cooper, which makes this one even more special as he has done something his highly-rated twin brother could not do: win a state championship in three different states.

"Road to glory type career😂 3 titles with 3 teams😂," said one commenter.

"3 state championships in 3 different states in wild," another commenter pointed out.

"Way to go @flaggace we were all here in Newport rooting for you 🙌🔥 congratulations," one fan added.

Meanwhile, others were still not sold on Ace Flagg's achievements with his brother and pointed out that Greensboro Day was already good before the three-star arrived.

"Greensboro day was winning before Ace got there so this not big news stop making this kid big news because of his Big brother…" said one critic.

"How about addy buckets and em win a state chip stop this nonsense @addybuckets03," said another person regarding Greensboro Day star Addison Newkirk who had a game-high 13 points.

"I’m pretty confident Ace can’t dunk." another one noted.

Hoops fans react to Ace Flagg winning third state title (Source: slam_hs)

The win also marks the 13th state championship for Greensboro Day head coach Freddy Johnson who won all 13 with the Bengals. Greensboro Day finishes the season with a 31-5 record.

Ace Flagg and Greensboro Day put on a defensive performance during state final

During Saturday's game against Concord Academy for the NCISAA 3A state championship, the Bengals played stifling defense and did not allow opponents to score that much. This included forcing the Eagles to go scoreless during the first four minutes of the second quarter.

Concord Academy still kept it close though, but the Bengals finally broke away with the fourth through defense.

Addison Newkirk and Ace Flagg shined the most, with the former leading the Bengals with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals, while the latter had 11 points and four rebounds.

